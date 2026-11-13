Chukotka's 42% Top-Tier Salary Share Reflects Structural Necessity, Not Affluence

The Chukotka Autonomous Okrug maintains its position as the Russian region with the highest concentration of top-tier salaries. According to a RIA Novosti study analyzing official statistics from September 2025 through August 2026, 42% of the region's workforce earns 200,000 rubles or more per month. This figure is more than five times the national average of 7.5%.

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This trend is not a temporary spike; Chukotka has consistently led this metric since 2019. The structural difference is evident in the most common salary ranges. In Chukotka, the typical wage bracket spans from 122,000 to 293,000 rubles. In contrast, Moscow's most frequent range is lower, between 80,000 and 194,000 rubles, while Saint Petersburg's falls between 60,000 and 130,000 rubles.

Region Share of employees earning 200k+ rubles (%) Chukotka Autonomous Okrug 42.0% Magadan Oblast 28.4% Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug 25.2% Moscow 24.4% Nenets Autonomous Okrug 17.6%

The distribution of high earnings across Russia reveals a sharp divide. High-income concentrations are largely confined to the Far North, the Far East, and the two federal cities. Only 15 regions exceed the national average for salaries over 200,000 rubles; conversely, in eight subjects, this share does not even reach 1%.

Alongside high upper limits, northern regions show a minimal prevalence of low-wage positions. In the Magadan Oblast, only 0.8% of employees earn less than 45,000 rubles; in Kamchatka, this figure is 1%, and in the Murmansk Oblast, it is 1.8%. Five other northern subjects report a low-wage share of under 4%.

These figures reflect the specific economic constraints of remote territories. The high cost of living, logistical isolation, and the necessity of attracting labor to harsh climates create a market where wages significantly above the central Russian average are not an outlier, but the baseline requirement for employment.