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Moscow Region invests 797 billion rubles to shift from transit zone to tourism hub

Russia

Moscow Oblast is shifting from a transit zone into a dedicated tourism hub, fueled by an influx of private capital targeting the recreational sector. According to the regional government, 132 tourism development projects are currently underway, with total planned investments reaching 797 billion rubles. The goal is to transform the region's infrastructure into a network capable of capturing and retaining visitors rather than merely serving as a corridor to the capital.

Regional economy growth
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Regional economy growth

The primary driver of this shift is the expansion of the hotel fund. The regional government expects these projects to add 11,700 rooms to the existing stock. This growth is not merely additive; the focus has shifted toward premium-class properties designed to attract high-spending demographics and increase the average length of stay.

The concentration of this investment is most visible in the Istra and Volokolamsk districts, where large-scale recreational centers are taking shape. For instance, the Alean Family New Riga project in Istra involves an 11.2 billion ruble investment to create 446 rooms by 2031, creating roughly 350 jobs. In Volokolamsk, the Ziggurat Resort & Club project represents a 5.8 billion ruble investment for 122 rooms, with completion expected by 2028 and the creation of 212 jobs.

The economic impact extends beyond construction. Ekaterina Zinovieva, the regional Minister of Investment, Industry, and Science, states that the 132 projects will generate approximately 24,000 new jobs. This indicates a transition toward a service-based local economy, where investment in lodging triggers secondary demand for catering, logistics, and municipal services.

To incentivize private developers and lower the barrier to entry, the regional administration has implemented a series of financial offsets. These include subsidies of up to 100 million rubles for laying utility networks and interest rate compensations on targeted loans of up to 300 million rubles. Additionally, the region has streamlined land acquisition and offered tax incentives. This framework effectively shifts the primary construction risk to the private sector while the state underwrites the basic infrastructure and resource accessibility.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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