In Altai Krai, 'Accessible' Polling Stations Mean Volunteers Carry Voters Up Stairs

In the Altai Krai region, infrastructure designed for people with disabilities often exists as a series of isolated technical fixes rather than a functional system. Anton Vasilyev, the regional human rights commissioner, stated at the "Region for People" forum that many accessibility measures are superficial, failing to account for the actual routes individuals must travel or their right to move independently.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Cityscape with a ramp and an underground passage

The primary failure lies in a fragmented approach to construction. A lift installed at a building's entrance provides no utility if the interior corridors are impassable for wheelchairs or if essential services remain on upper floors. During an inspection of polling stations in central Barnaul located within educational institutions, only one of five sites met accessibility standards. At the other four locations, the proposed solution was for volunteers to physically carry voters into the buildings. Vasilyev noted that relying on strangers to lift a person violates personal boundaries and is not a substitute for a built environment that allows for autonomy.

These barriers extend into the regional education system, creating a migration of students. Vasilyev observed that individuals with disabilities are choosing universities in neighboring Tomsk and Novosibirsk, where adaptive learning programs and physical infrastructure are more reliably established.

Even new developments exhibit these gaps. At the new Barnaul airport, officials noted a lack of comprehensive accessibility elements and specific difficulties for individuals with neurochips during security screenings. These failures occurred despite the project's newness, as no public oversight involving people with disabilities was conducted before the facility was officially accepted.

Technical errors frequently persist even when accessibility is the stated goal. Parking spaces are often marked in a way that prevents a car door from opening wide enough to unload a wheelchair, and fences are sometimes placed directly across paths leading to entrances. These details suggest that technical standards are being applied as checklists rather than as a reflection of how a person interacts with a physical space.

Elena Romanova, an expert in regional social policy and demography, argues that the effectiveness of such social programs depends on involving the end-users in the design process. Without the direct participation of people with disabilities in public oversight, infrastructure changes remain cosmetic and fail to integrate citizens into public life. The proposed shift is to move away from formal regulatory compliance toward a direct dialogue with people with health conditions during the documentation and expertise phases.