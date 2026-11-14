Sakhalin Claims Carbon Neutrality While Maintaining Oil and Gas Output

Sakhalin Region has become the first Russian federal subject to officially announce the achievement of carbon neutrality. According to Governor Valery Limarenko, the region reached this milestone ahead of schedule in August 2025. The status is defined by a break-even point where industrial carbon emissions are fully offset by the sequestration capacity of the region's natural ecosystems, including its forests, soil, and marine environments.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Industrial zone with coal reserves

The region managed to balance its climate profile without reducing the output of its primary economic drivers-oil and gas extraction. This equilibrium was reached through a three-pronged approach: shifting the energy mix from coal to natural gas and integrating wind and solar power; protecting the forests and seas that act as natural carbon sinks; and establishing a market for carbon units, providing a financial incentive for companies that measurably reduce their emissions.

The Sakhalin experiment, noted by international observers including the publication Aydinlik, suggests that industrial growth can be decoupled from increasing emissions. This framework is now being evaluated as a methodological blueprint for six other Russian regions, including Yakutia and Stavropol, to determine if the model can be scaled to different geographic and economic landscapes.