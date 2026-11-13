Valday Robots invests 500 million rubles in St. Petersburg industrial robotics production

Moscow-based Valday Robots is establishing a production facility for industrial robots at the Promstranstvo logistics and manufacturing complex within the Maryino industrial park in St. Petersburg. The company is deploying approximately 500 million rubles in total investment to secure the site and upgrade its technical infrastructure.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Mikhail Oleinikov is licensed under All rights reserved A robotic assembly line with Nikon industrial robots

The capital expenditure includes the acquisition of production premises and the installation of existing company equipment valued at 150 million rubles. The production ramp-up is scheduled in phases: the company aims to produce roughly 120 industrial robots next year, with a projected maximum nominal capacity of 1,100 units per year.

Current demand is anchored by secured contracts for the first half of next year with AvtoVAZ, the former Liebherr plant in Nizhny Novgorod, and several defense enterprises. Managing Director Egor Bakulin indicated that approximately 12 additional companies are awaiting delivery.

Alongside the serial production of industrial manipulators, Valday Robots is launching a research center dedicated to anthropomorphic (humanoid) systems. This development pipeline is split into two stages, beginning with a three-year software development phase before the physical project launch. The company estimates that mass integration of humanoid robots into daily life will be feasible by 2035-2036.

The project aligns with St. Petersburg's industrial robotics initiative. Vice Governor Kirill Polyakov stated that the city offers preferential loans and subsidies for the acquisition of robotics. For equipment manufactured within St. Petersburg, these subsidies can cover up to 80% of the cost.

Utilizing the existing Promstranstvo warehouse infrastructure accelerates the launch timeline, though the installation of heavy machinery requires precise calibration of electrical grids and floor load capacities. The 500-million-ruble investment suggests a phased expansion tied to verified demand. A primary growth driver is expected to be the defense sector, where automation serves as a hedge against the loss of technical competencies caused by an aging workforce.