New Direct Rail Service Links Southern Russia to Asian Markets via Novorossiysk and Vladivostok

Cargo moving from Russia's southern regions now has a direct rail link to Asian markets via a new regular container service connecting Novorossiysk and Vladivostok. Operated by the FESCO transport group, the chain terminates at the Vladivostok Commercial Sea Port (VMTP), where containers are transferred from rail cars to ships.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Railway tracks with a train and wagons

The service began operational loading in early November, with two trains arriving at the VMTP on November 9 and 10. These initial shipments carried 304 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) of agricultural products. Once processed at the port hub, the cargo was transferred to FESCO's China Direct Line for maritime transit to Chinese ports.

The system is designed for a capacity of up to two trains per month. The route is bidirectional; following the initial export flow, FESCO plans to establish regular return shipments from Vladivostok to Novorossiysk to move consumer goods arriving from East and Southeast Asia.

By integrating Novorossiysk into its rail network, FESCO expands a logistics grid that already connects Rostov-on-Don, Bataysk, and Krasnodar. This intermodal link allows shippers in Southern Russia to bypass traditional bottlenecks by routing goods through the Far East toward China, Vietnam, and South Korea.