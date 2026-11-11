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Yakutia doctors and teachers secure 11,400 Far Eastern Mortgage loans totaling 65.6 billion rubles

Russia

Employees of state and municipal healthcare and education institutions in Yakutia can secure mortgage loans with interest rates as low as 2% per annum. This access was established in 2022 under the "Far Eastern and Arctic Mortgage" program, which has been extended through 2030.

Yakutia. Yakutsk. Friendship Square
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Yakutia. Yakutsk. Friendship Square

Data from the Corporation for Development of the Far East and the Arctic (KRDV) identifies Yakutia as the leading region in the Far Eastern Federal District (FEFD) for the utilization of these loans. A total of 11,403 specialists in the republic have accessed this financing, totaling more than 65.6 billion rubles. This group includes 6,455 educators, who secured 36.6 billion rubles, and 4,948 medical professionals, who received approximately 29 billion rubles.

The average loan amount for residents of the republic is 5.76 million rubles. Medical workers carry a slightly higher average of 5.86 million rubles, while educators average 5.67 million rubles. Under the program's rules, these funds are restricted to two specific uses: the purchase of a new apartment via a shared construction agreement or the building of a single-family home.

In terms of loan volume for teachers and doctors, Yakutia surpasses Primorsky Krai (9,141 loans) and Khabarovsk Krai (6,039 loans). Across the entire FEFD and the Arctic Zone of Russia, more than 51,000 specialists have used the measure.

Managed by the Ministry for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic and the KRDV, the program is designed as a mechanism to retain qualified personnel by lowering the material barrier to homeownership.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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