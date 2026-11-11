Fish Food Shifts from Russian Market to Exporting Aquaculture Feed to China

The Rybnye Korma (Fish Food) plant, operating within the "Lotus" special economic zone in the Astrakhan region, has moved beyond its initial focus on the Russian domestic market to secure its first export agreement with China. Following the China Fisheries & Seafood Expo in Qingdao, the company reached an agreement to supply a trial shipment of high-energy feed to a Chinese producer specializing in black caviar.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Виктор Бушуев is licensed under Все права защищены Fishermen pull a net with a lot of fish ashore

Launched in 2024, the facility initially targeted internal demand, distributing specialized feeds for sturgeon and trout across Russia-from the Murmansk region and Karelia to Dagestan and the Krasnodar Territory. The shift toward the Chinese market serves as a benchmark for the plant's technological maturity, signaling that its production standards are now competitive on an international scale.

The primary export product consists of high-energy pellets (starting at 1.5 mm) with a nutrient content of 36%. In the intensive farming of high-value fish species, this nutrient density is the critical lever that determines growth rates and final product yield, transforming the feed from a simple commodity into a driver of production efficiency.

This expansion is tied to a phased scaling of capacity. While 2024 focused on the commissioning of the first production line and the penetration of the Russian market, the second production phase is scheduled for 2025. This increase in volume is designed specifically to meet the demands of foreign partners without compromising domestic supply.

The move represents a strategic shift in how regional Russian businesses interact with China. Rather than exporting raw materials or finished fish products, Rybnye Korma is exporting the technological inputs required to build an aquaculture industry. By providing the specialized feed, the company is supplying the foundational infrastructure for its partners' production cycles.

The interest from the Chinese side extends beyond the trial contract; representatives from the importing company have expressed intent to visit the Astrakhan plant to verify production capacities firsthand. According to regional infrastructure specialist Olga Morozova, the integration of such enterprises within a special economic zone allows the region to evolve from a collection of individual plants into a cohesive industrial cluster, leveraging logistics and specialized infrastructure to attract international capital and create high-tech employment.