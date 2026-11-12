Kaliningrad's exclave status forces blood service self-sufficiency

Patients in the Kaliningrad region have continuous access to blood components and platelets across the region's medical facilities, regardless of holidays or weekends. This availability depends on the local blood transfusion station, which fulfills the entire state order independently. Because the region is an exclave, the customs procedures required to transport biological materials from other Russian federal subjects create a logistical barrier, making local self-sufficiency a necessity for patient care.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Amber bracelet, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Kaliningrad, Russia

The regional blood service recently received two awards in the all-Russian "Donor Code. Unity of the Peoples of Russia" competition, specifically in the categories "Strength in Unity: Region as One Team" and "Donor Code Unites Russia." According to the regional government, these initiatives led more than 7,500 residents to provide blood samples for the Federal Register of Potential Bone Marrow Donors.

Of those registered, 25 residents have been identified as genetic matches for patients in need. These individuals have already provided the necessary materials for bone marrow transplants, moving the process from a registry listing to actual clinical treatment for critically ill patients.

To maintain these stocks, the transfusion station operates mobile collection drives at factories, universities, youth clubs, and sports organizations. Nina Kabanchuk, the head of the station, states that this outreach strategy is what ensures platelets remain available within the medical network during non-working days.

While processing these local samples, researchers at the Kirov Scientific Research Institute identified a gene that had not been previously recorded globally. The findings of this genetic discovery have been published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal.