Vladivostok Maritime Fish Port expands capacity to drive 3.2% throughput increase

The Vladivostok Maritime Fish Port processed 352,200 tons of aquatic biological resources between January and October 2026, marking a 3.2% increase in throughput. This volume moved through the port via 116 specialized fish-carrying vessels, part of a larger fleet of 776 ships that docked at the facility during this period.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vyacheslav Bukharov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Vladivostok Fishing Port (October 2024)-0 9

The rise in volume followed a physical expansion of the terminal's lifting and storage capacity. The port integrated two new portal cranes, each with a 45-ton lifting capacity, and established a new container yard. This addition expanded the facility's design capacity by 2,600 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units), providing the physical headroom necessary to drive a 14.2% increase in total cargo turnover.

According to Khachatur Martirosyan, the port's general director, these infrastructure upgrades function as a bottleneck release for the supply chain of perishable goods. By increasing the physical throughput of the terminal, the port strengthens the logistical link connecting Far Eastern harvests to both central Russian regions and international export markets.