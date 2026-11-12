Novosibirsk CHP-3 to increase thermal capacity by 20% via new boiler unit

Siberian Generating Company (SGC) has selected the Podolsk Machine-Building Plant to manufacture a new boiler unit (No. 15) for the Novosibirsk CHP-3. The project, valued at nearly 30 billion rubles, is funded under the federal KOMMod program, a mechanism that allows the company to modernize fixed assets using its own capital with the investment later recovered through tariff adjustments.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Power plant cowers

The technical core of the upgrade is the installation of a drum boiler capable of producing 320 tons of steam per hour. To ensure this capacity reaches the city's heating network, the plant will replace the main steam pipeline and install a new electrostatic precipitator. Process management will be migrated to an automated control system (ASU TP) to reduce operational volatility and human error.

Physical installation requires the clearing of the current site; since August 2026, crews have begun dismantling over 500 tons of obsolete metal structures. UralTEP is handling the engineering and design, while SibirEnergoMontazh is tasked with installation and commissioning.

If the complex is successfully commissioned by December 2029, the total thermal capacity of CHP-3 will rise from 945 to 1,137 Gcal/h. This 20% increase in output would represent the first expansion of heat-generating capacity in Novosibirsk since the Soviet era.