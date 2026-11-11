Flight operations suspended in Primorsky: commuters forced to endure ten-hour bus journey ordeal

The transport link between the northern districts of the Primorsky Territory and Vladivostok has shifted from the air to the road. Starting November 1 and continuing through December, the runways in Amgu, Terney, Dalnegorsk, and Kavalerovo have been closed due to technical failures. The physical degradation of the runway surfaces has created a bottleneck that completely blocks the takeoff and landing of Aurora Airlines flights.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Rosavtodor, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Federal highway

With the aviation link severed, the burden of mobility has shifted entirely to the region's highway network. The function of intercity travel is now managed via bus services, a transition that fundamentally alters the time cost of movement. Journeys that previously took ninety minutes in the air now require between eight and eleven hours on the road. While ticket prices remain aligned with subsidized airfares-starting at 3,700 rubles-the actual accessibility of these northern territories has diminished as travel time has increased several-fold.

The current logistical constraints across the primary routes are stark. A trip to Luchogorsk now takes approximately 9.5 hours (from 3,180 rubles), while the journey to Dalnegorsk lasts between 8 and 10 hours (from 3,700 rubles). Travel to Olga takes about 9 hours (from 4,000 rubles), and trips to Vostretsovo and Terney extend to 11 hours or more, with costs starting at 3,740 and 4,700 rubles, respectively. Aurora Airlines has not disclosed the specific technical details of the runway repairs or the exact timeline for restoring flight operations.