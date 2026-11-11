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Trassa Gas Station Network Collapses After 30 Years, Leaving 1,400 Employees Without Pay

Russia

The Trassa gas station network, operated by PJSC EuroTrans, has ceased all operations after three decades in the market. In the Moscow region, all 53 stations have stopped functioning. According to the regional Ministry of Energy, 40 of these sites are already sealed and off-limits to personnel, while the remaining 17 are scheduled for seizure by the end of this week. Gazprombank Leasing, the lessor, is currently in the process of reclaiming 57 stations from the operator.

Closed gas station with road cones
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Closed gas station with road cones

The shutdown affects approximately 1,400 employees. While the Moscow region's Ministry of Energy reports that staff have been placed on mandatory leave-a status that legally entitles them to two-thirds of their salary-the seizure of company accounts has prevented these payments from reaching the workers.

The collapse of the stations coincided with a failure of EuroTrans' internal infrastructure. Due to unpaid office rent, the company has lost electricity and internet access. This has disabled the organization's digital services, including its official website, the customer portal in its mobile application, and its customer service hotline.

EuroTrans, which previously ranked second in sales volume within its independent operator segment, reached this point through a combination of financial collapse and legal action. The company defaulted on its bonds and accumulated significant debts to creditors; Sberbank has filed for bankruptcy, with a court hearing scheduled for November 12. Additionally, criminal proceedings have been launched against the company's co-owners and executives for the alleged theft of fuel intended for the Moscow region's police force under a government contract. These investigations led to the arrest of company leadership and the blocking of a portion of the company's shares.

Because the stations were held under lease agreements, the property owner is now reclaiming them. Regional authorities have drafted proposals for the future use of these sites to prevent a permanent gap in fuel infrastructure, though a final decision on the assets awaits approval from the Russian government.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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