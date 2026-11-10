Trans-Baikal Waste Management Crisis Ends in Bankruptcies and Criminal Charges

The waste management crisis in the Zabaykalsky Krai has escalated from a failure of municipal services into a systemic dismantling of business structures and criminal prosecution. The arrival of investigators from Moscow's Investigative Committee at the offices of the former regional operator, Oleron+, on November 6 suggests that the scope of the investigation is expanding beyond regional boundaries.

Photo: https://unsplash.com by John Cameron is licensed under Free Overfilled trash can

The operational collapse in Chita reached a critical threshold on November 3, triggering a state of high alert. The breakdown was driven by a severe shortage of equipment: only 12 garbage trucks were deployed to service the city, while 34 were required to maintain the schedule. This shortfall prompted a lawsuit from the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Zabaykalsky Krai, resulting in an Arbitrazh Court ruling on November 5 that stripped Oleron+ of its status as the regional operator.

While functions were transferred to a temporary operator, the Zabaykalsky Ecological Center, on November 6, the change in management does not resolve the underlying financial liabilities. Oleron+ owes approximately 1.2 billion rubles to the budget and various contractors. If the company's assets prove insufficient to cover these debts, the financial burden may shift to the regional budget.

The ownership structure of Oleron+ reveals a concentration of control within a single business group linked to entrepreneur Gennady Yakushevsky. According to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities (EGRYUL), Yakushevsky directly owns 32% of the company, while another 51% is controlled through Zabdorshtroy, a firm where he is the sole founder. The remaining 17% is held by Service Service LLC.

This group is facing a simultaneous collapse across multiple sectors. Zabdorshtroy, the group's road construction arm, has been blacklisted as an unreliable supplier for two years. The Federal Antimonopoly Service (UFAS) noted that road maintenance work in several districts-including Alexandrovo-Zavodsky, Kalgansky, Priargunsky, Zabaykalsky, and Krasnokamenksy-effectively ceased in July, leaving over 100 million rubles in unfulfilled contracts.

A look at the 2024 financial data for Yakushevsky's businesses reveals a gap between profitability and the cost of failure. Despite reporting a profit of 414.2 million rubles, the company paid only about 4.5 million rubles in fines for contract breaches. This disparity suggests that the existing penalty mechanisms were too weak to incentivize performance, failing to act as a deterrent until the contracts were legally terminated.

Parallel to these civil disputes is a criminal case targeting the company's management. The former general director of Oleron+, Kirill Lunyov, is currently in custody. Investigators allege that in 2020, a scheme was used to illicitly obtain budget funds: the company purchased waste containers for 68 million rubles, resold a portion of the equipment for 32 million rubles, and concealed the sale in official documents to secure a subsidy. This resulted in an unjustified budget payout of 49 million rubles. The indictment has been sent to the Central District Court of Chita, and assets exceeding 10 million rubles have been frozen.

The intervention of federal investigators from Moscow suggests that the probe may now be moving beyond a localized subsidy fraud to examine broader mechanisms of resource management and the intersection of private business and regional government authority.