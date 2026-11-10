Russia's Krasnodar Region Shifts From Imported Seeds to Domestic Genetic Material

The agricultural output of the Kuban region is shifting from a reliance on external inputs to a system built on domestic genetic material. At a recent Harvest Day event in Krasnodar, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev highlighted a strategic pivot in the sector: the reduction of dependency on imported seeds. While the region previously relied on imports for nearly all crops except wheat, rice and soy are now fully supplied by internal production, and the domestic share of corn and sunflower seeds has reached 50%.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Sowing winter rye siderat

This transition has turned the region into a national supplier; Kuban-bred wheat seeds are now utilized in over half of all Russian fields. This technological foundation supported a harvest of 14 million tons of grains, legumes, and rice in 2026.

The most significant industrial result appears in the sugar sector. A harvest of nearly 13 million tons of sugar beets has set the stage for a historical processing peak, with projected sugar production reaching 1.9 million tons. Similarly, the region has consolidated its lead in viticulture, hosting one third of the country's vineyards. This geographic concentration translates into 45% of all Russian wine and 60% of its sparkling wine production. Other outputs included 800,000 tons of vegetables, 500,000 tons of fruit, and 300,000 tons of grapes.

These figures are underpinned by a state funding mechanism of 14 billion rubles in agricultural subsidies for the current year, a level officials intend to maintain for the next season. According to Yuri Burlachko, these results represent the collective labor of over 230,000 workers.

Yield data varies by geographic zone, reflecting different ecological constraints: the Primorsko-Akhtarsky district in the Central zone led with 70.7 centners per hectare (c/ha), followed by the Shcherbinovsky district in the North (66 c/ha), the Kalininsky district in the West (61.1 c/ha), and the Abinsky district in the South-Foothill and Anapa-Taman zones (58.9 c/ha).

Specific operational efficiency was noted in niche segments, such as the Kuban agro-firm, which achieved 91.1 c/ha of rice, and Selkhoz Galan, which produced over 541 c/ha of fruit and berry crops. In the wine sector, the Golubitskaya agro-industrial firm and Fanagoria were identified as leaders.

The state also recognized individual contributions to the industry's technical shift. Tatyana Prichko of the North Caucasus Federal Scientific Center for Horticulture, Viticulture, and Winemaking was named a Merited Worker of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, while Sergey Zhdanov, a technologist at Priboy LLC, received the title of Merited Worker of the Food Industry of the Russian Federation.