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Russia and China launch construction of new railway line between Zabaykalsk and Manzhouli

Russia

Russia and China are beginning construction on a new railway track connecting Zabaykalsk and Manzhouli, a project aimed at widening the physical capacity of the eastern land corridor. The move follows a significant shift in Russian foreign trade, which has increased the volume of freight moving toward East Asia and strained existing border infrastructure.

Train
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Fabien Perissinotto, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Train

The project centers on a specific technical decision: the new line will be built using the Chinese standard gauge of 1,435 mm, rather than the Russian broad gauge of 1,520 mm. In current operations, this 85-millimeter difference creates a systemic bottleneck at the border. Freight must either be physically transferred from one train to another or the wagon bogies must be swapped, processes that introduce significant delays and limit the total number of trains that can pass through the corridor daily.

By extending the 1,435 mm gauge into the Russian section of the corridor, the project seeks to push the point of technical rupture and streamline the transition between the two national networks. However, while this optimizes the flow of trains arriving from China, it does not eliminate the gauge break; it merely relocates the interface where goods must eventually transition to the Russian broad-gauge system to travel deeper into the interior.

The execution of the work is governed by an intergovernmental agreement, placing the operational and construction responsibilities on Russian Railways (RZD) and the China Railway Corporation. This agreement defines the financing structures and the specific border control regimes that will apply during the construction phase. The legal framework remains active until 60 days after the track is officially commissioned.

For the Zabaykalsky Krai region, the project is intended to transform the border zone from a transit bottleneck into a functional logistics hub. The goal is to translate increased throughput into local economic activity, using the higher volume of processed cargo to support regional business and employment.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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