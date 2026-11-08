Seismic Imaging Reveals Undetected Coal Seams at Yakutia's Chulmakan Deposit

Geologists have implemented seismic subsurface imaging for the first time at the Chulmakan coal deposit in the Neryungrinsky district of Yakutia. The project, a collaboration between the A. A. Trofimuk Institute of Oil and Gas Geology and Geophysics (Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences) and branches of the Unified Geophysical Service of the RAS, identified new coal seams at depths reaching 300 meters, with thicknesses of up to three meters.

Photo: https://www.panoramio.com/photo/85025455 by Шабанов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Coal mine

Standard drilling provides only point-specific data along a borehole. In contrast, seismic exploration allows for a broader visualization of the massif's structure. To generate the required rock vibrations, teams used two physical methods: surface sledgehammer strikes and ultra-low-power explosions in shallow wells. These waves were recorded using the ROSA domestic station, which then processed the signal to build a mathematical model of the underground structure.

By combining the analysis of reflected and refracted waves, researchers identified tectonic disturbances-faults and displacements of rock layers-that typically remain undetected during conventional drilling. Because the survey was conducted from the surface, the mine's ongoing production processes continued without interruption.

Mapping the precise geometry of the seams and faults directly affects tunnel safety and extraction efficiency by reducing the risk of unexpected cave-ins or the sudden loss of a coal horizon. This technical approach marks the first such application across the broader Aldan-Chulman coal-bearing region.

The resource potential at the Lokuchakit section of the Chulmakan deposit is significant, with estimated reserves of approximately 578 million tons of coking coal, a critical feedstock for metallurgical production.