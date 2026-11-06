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Pine Nut Shortage in Krasnoyarsk Territory Drives Prices Up and Bears Into Settlements

Russia

A severe shortage of pine nuts in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory has triggered a sharp price surge and a shift in how the product reaches the market. The crisis is not merely a biological fluke but a collision between a poor harvest and a shrinking workforce, further complicated by tighter state regulations on raw material procurement.

Pine nuts
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Pacman, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Pine nuts

The price jump is evident at every link in the supply chain. Purchase prices paid to gatherers have more than doubled, rising from 300 rubles per kilogram last year to 650 rubles or more. For the end consumer, the cost of shelled nuts has climbed to between 800 and 1,000 rubles per kilogram. This inflation has effectively priced the local population out of the market, forcing small vendors to source lower-quality stock from the Altai and Tomsk regions or sell through aging reserves that often contain 30-40% empty shells.

The low seed yield has also changed the logistics of the harvest. Historically, whole cones were transported out of the forest for both nuts and souvenir production. Now, because the cones are largely empty, hauling them is economically irrational. Gatherers now rely on crushing machines in the field, transporting only the nuts in their shells.

Despite the local scarcity, the flow of goods remains oriented toward export. Market observers estimate that no more than 10% of the harvest stays within Russia. China remains the primary destination; in 2025, imports to the PRC reached a two-year high of $34.6 million. This creates a classic commodity trap: raw nuts are exported to wherever the price is highest, only to return to the domestic market as processed, high-value-added products.

The collapse in supply is driven by a combination of biological cycles and systemic social pressures. While the Siberian cedar pine naturally bears fruit in cycles, the human capacity to harvest it has plummeted. A significant decline in active gatherers in rural villages is attributed to mobilization and participation in the Special Military Operation (SMO).

Simultaneously, administrative barriers are severing the link between the forest and legal business. Increased financial oversight makes it difficult for companies to purchase raw materials from individuals without formal documentation. Since up to 90% of gatherers operate informally and are reluctant to register as self-employed, the legal procurement channel is drying up. This is mirrored in the land market: there are currently no active leaseholders in the Krasnoyarsk Territory specializing specifically in pine nut collection, leaving the entire burden on sporadic, private gathering.

Labor market economist Irina Kostina notes a fundamental conflict between state financial controls and the nature of seasonal, informal income. Without a simplified infrastructure for sales, forcing single gatherers into legal compliance may drive them out of the trade entirely, as the risk of tax reporting outweighs the benefit of a seasonal windfall.

Experts from the Forest Protection Center emphasize that while the 2026 crop failure is a natural biological event determined by weather patterns from previous years, the ecological fallout extends beyond economics. The lack of seeds, a primary food source, correlates directly with increased bear activity and a higher frequency of bears entering human settlements, transforming a market shortage into a public safety risk.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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