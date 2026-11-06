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Sverdlovsk region residents install barbed wire and sensors to prevent bear incursions

Russia

In the village of Rudnichny, near Krasnoturyinsk in the Sverdlovsk region, residents have fortified their homes after a series of bear incursions turned private yards into risk zones. Over several months, the predators destroyed greenhouses and gazebos and killed livestock. In one instance, a man named Leksins managed to drive a bear away using a pitchfork and shouting after the animal appeared between his bathhouse and a dog kennel.

Autumn landscape with bears
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Autumn landscape with bears

To prevent further intrusions, the Leksins family enclosed their property with barbed wire and installed motion sensors. They now keep fire extinguishers on hand, intending to use the noise to frighten any returning animals. Local hunters spent three days in ambush on their property, but the bear relocated before it could be captured.

For another resident, Lyudmila, the consequences were more severe. A bear tore apart her chicken coop and killed 15 hens, prompting her family to evacuate temporarily to Krasnoturyinsk on the advice of hunters. One of the bears in the area was eventually shot; specialists reported the animal weighed approximately 300 kilograms and measured three meters in length.

Although the active attacks ceased several weeks ago, a state of siege persists in Rudnichny. Residents keep axes and saws within reach, coordinate movements with neighbors, and maintain constant surveillance via security cameras.

The gap between the residents' anxiety and the local administration's response became clear during a visit from the Ren-TV federal channel. When questioned about measures to combat the predators, the head of the village, Andrey Ryapusov, admitted there are no patrols and suggested that residents simply stay inside their homes.

The regional Department for the Protection of Wildlife attributes the bear activity to food shortages. According to the agency, spring flooding destroyed a significant portion of the berries and cedar nuts the animals require before winter hibernation, forcing them into inhabited settlements. The department also noted that not all reports are verified, citing a case in the village of Butka where panic was triggered by an AI-generated image created by a local schoolgirl.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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