Russia's Major Ice Cream Plant Closes With 238 Million Rubles in Unpaid Wages

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The once-thriving Altaykholod plant has ceased operations, leaving its employees facing a staggering wage debt of 238 million rubles (approximately $2.6 million USD). The final staff member was laid off on September 3, bringing the facility's activity to a complete halt.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tamorlan, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Ice cream cone on the ground

Mounting Debt and Legal Action

The plant's financial woes began to surface in early spring. By April, the company was already in arrears, owing over 20 million rubles (approximately $220,000 USD) to 239 workers for labor performed between April and June. This significant unpaid amount triggered the initiation of a criminal case in July. The situation escalated on September 21, when an arbitration court formally appointed an external manager to oversee the company's affairs, with the process slated to continue until March 2027. Currently, workers are receiving payments only through court-ordered disbursements, and even these are contingent upon the company possessing sufficient funds in its accounts.

Regional Economic Impact

The closure of Altaykholod has created a void in the Altai Territory's food production landscape, eliminating its sole large-scale ice cream manufacturer. The regional market is now largely dependent on smaller enterprises that produce limited quantities of ice cream, primarily catering to local demand and the hospitality sector (hotels, restaurants, and cafes).

Parent Company's Insolvency

The financial crisis at Altaykholod is symptomatic of a larger insolvency issue affecting its parent company, Russkiy Kholod. This larger entity faces a total creditor debt estimated at 12 billion rubles (approximately $131 million USD). Claims have been filed by over 50 legal entities and individual entrepreneurs.

The majority of this substantial debt is owed to financial institutions. Key creditors include:

Sberbank: 1.043 billion rubles (approximately $11.4 million USD)

All-Russian Bank for Regional Development: 734.7 million rubles (approximately $8 million USD)

Primsotsbank: 318.9 million rubles (approximately $3.5 million USD)

Ozon Bank: 153.9 million rubles (approximately $1.7 million USD)

Severgazbank: 145.4 million rubles (approximately $1.6 million USD)

In addition to banks, other claimants include logistics providers and suppliers of raw materials and packaging. The arbitration court is expected to adjudicate the majority of these creditor claims by the close of 2026.