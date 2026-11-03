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Siberian rivers turned into toxic wasteland: industrial runoff destroyed the region's main artery

Russia

Fishermen in the Zabaykalsky Krai region have released video footage documenting the pollution of the Gazimur and Zheltuga rivers, tracing the damage to the activities of gold mining companies. The recordings, dated October 30, show altered water coloration and degraded riverbeds in these tributaries of the Shilka River.

River pollution
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
River pollution

In the Zheltuga River, local anglers used satellite imagery to map the correlation between upstream gold mining sites and the deteriorating water quality downstream. They describe the result as a "lifeless mush," a physical state of the riverbed that prevents fish populations from surviving.

Similar conditions are reported in the Gazimur River, where the water has shifted color significantly. The fishermen argue that this industrial runoff destroys fish populations and spawning grounds on a scale that fundamentally outweighs the impact of individual poaching.

The situation has highlighted a gap in how environmental laws are applied. While private citizens face strict enforcement and fines for catching undersized fish or violating spawning prohibitions, the residents claim there is a lack of visible consequences for industrial polluters. Local volunteer groups have attempted to mitigate damage by cleaning riverbanks, burning illegal poaching nets, and releasing endangered fish species back into the water, but these efforts are insufficient against systemic industrial waste.

The legal status of the gold mining operations in these specific areas remains unclear. Local residents have filed petitions with the Ministry of Natural Resources and the environmental prosecutor's office, demanding inspections and an immediate halt to the contamination. While oversight is nominally divided between regulatory agencies and the companies, the material result for the region is the ongoing degradation of its water resources.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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