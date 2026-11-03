Russian Geographical Society links bear incursions in Sakhalin to salmon stock depletion

Experts anticipate an increase in conflicts between brown bears and humans in the Sakhalin region next year. During a roundtable discussion organized by SakhalinMedia and the Gubernskiye Vedomosti publishing house, specialists linked the animals' frequent incursions into residential areas to a degrading food supply and the specific behavioral patterns of the predators.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Бурый медведь у окна

Ecologist Dmitry Lisitsyn pointed to a direct correlation between bear aggression and the availability of salmon resources. Since 2011, regional salmon catches have dropped by 30% to 40%, a decline that aligns with a steady rise in human-bear encounters. When rivers fail to provide enough food for the animals to build the fat reserves necessary for winter hibernation, the bears are forced to seek alternative food sources in proximity to human settlements.

The mechanisms used to manage these risks have proven limited. Andrey Zdorikov, a biologist and hunting expert with the Sakhalin branch of the Russian Geographical Society, noted that the targeted culling of individual aggressive bears does not lower overall risk. Once a dominant bear is removed, younger and less experienced bears quickly occupy the vacated territory and follow the established paths leading toward human dwellings.

Natural population regulation, typically driven by hierarchy and territorial competition among males, is operating slowly on Sakhalin. This is attributed to a shortage of physically dominant individuals capable of regulating group numbers and the bears' tendency to hold onto established foraging grounds for extended periods. Until salmon populations recover and the predator population stabilizes, the risk of conflict in the region remains high.