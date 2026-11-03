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Discovery of 11th-century necropolis in Murom revealed unique Byzantine and Volga Finn artifacts

Russia

Archaeological rescue excavations on Kommunisticheskaya Street in the center of Murom have uncovered a previously unknown cemetery dating from the 11th to the 13th centuries. Specialists from the Museum Center for Cultural and Historical Heritage identified the remains of two burial mounds (kurgans) surrounded by ditches containing nine burials, alongside 26 flat grave sites.

Муром
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alexxx1979, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Муром

In four of the burials, researchers found fragments of clothing featuring gilded buttons and gold-woven ribbons of Byzantine origin on standing collars. These garments were constructed using birch bark as a base and samite, a type of heavy silk fabric. Similar costume elements have been documented in the necropolises of Old Ryazan, Suzdal, and Vladimir, allowing archaeologists to date these specific finds to the late 11th and mid-12th centuries.

One burial beneath a mound yielded a gilded belt mount made of a non-ferrous metal for which researchers found no direct parallels. The same site produced a "noisy" bottle-shaped pendant with a long neck and two paw-shaped attachments, a design characteristic of Volga Finn jewelry often found in Mari and Mordvin burial grounds.

This site marks the fifth ancient necropolis discovered in Murom. It is the first in the city to exhibit a mixed burial type, combining both mounds and flat graves. The deceased were buried according to Christian rites, with heads oriented toward the west. In 18 of the graves, the structural remains of the burials survived, including iron nails from coffin lids, longitudinal boards, and transverse grooves at the bottom of the pits.

The excavation recovered 86 individual artifacts. Beyond the pre-Mongol period, the team identified layers from later centuries, including palisade grooves from the 17th century and utility pits from the 18th and 19th centuries. This later collection includes copper coins-such as the 16th- and 17th-century pul, as well as 18th-century polushka and denga-glass beads, fragments of leather footwear, household items, and pottery shards, including a bottle of Riga Black Balsam and a fragment bearing a "London" stamp.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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