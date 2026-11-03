Moscow plans to build 12 new metro stations across several lines by 2035

The transport architecture of the Moscow region's south is shifting as the Biryulevskaya metro line extends beyond the city limits. The project moves the rail network into the Leninsky urban district of the Moscow region, physically linking the settlements of Lopatino and Drozhzhino to the capital's transit grid. This extension is part of a broader expansion of the "ruby radius," designed to eventually connect the Biryulevo station with the Kommunarka and Filimonkovsky districts.

Photo: mos.ru by Фото: пресс-служба Департамента транспорта и развития дорожно-транспортной инфраструктуры города Москвы, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Metro station exit

Vladimir Efimov, head of Moscow's Complex for Urban Planning and Construction, detailed a plan to add 12 new stations to the line. The initial phase focuses on five specific points: the Marshala Savitskogo and Shcherbinka stations within Moscow, and the Klubnichnye Polya, Lopatino, and Drozhzhino stations in the Moscow region. Once complete, the Biryulevskaya line will stretch over 62 kilometers and comprise 22 stations. This fits into a strategic window extending to 2035, during which the city intends to open roughly 35 new stations, 12 of which will sit outside the city perimeter.

The arrival of the metro in the Leninsky district changes the fundamental nature of the commute for residents of Lopatino and Drozhzhino, moving them from suburban transit to full urban integration. The physical connection is expected to halve travel times to the city center, saving commuters between 30 and 60 minutes daily. Urban planners estimate that these new segments will handle approximately 600,000 passengers per day, while the broader program of extending lines into the surrounding region will impact over 5.7 million people.

Infrastructure specialist Olga Morozova notes that this type of integration typically triggers a shift in local real estate markets and spurs the development of commercial hubs around the new transit nodes, as the bottleneck of distance is removed.

This expansion is made possible by an increase in the overall throughput capacity of the Moscow metro system. While many sections operated at their physical limits in the early 2010s, the current network has the operational reserve required to absorb new radial directions. In total, extensions are planned across seven different directions. This network growth is synchronized with the introduction of new lines, such as the Rublevo-Arkhangelskaya, and the scheduled opening of 23 additional stations within Moscow over the next three years, consolidating the city and its suburbs into a single operational system.