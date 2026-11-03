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Baikal's Largest Cruise Liner Launched Amid Financial Losses at Eastland Group

Russia

On October 31, East Siberian River Shipping Company (VSRP) launched a project RPV8714 cruise liner into the Angara River in Irkutsk. While the hull is now afloat, the vessel remains a shell; it must still undergo outfitting, interior finishing, and acceptance trials before it can enter service. VSRP is part of the Eastland group, a conglomerate linked to former regional governor Sergei Eroshchenko.

Baikal Lake
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File%3AJezioro_Bajkał_2.jpg by W0zny
Baikal Lake

The vessel, measuring 87 meters in length and 14.5 meters in width, is positioned to be the largest ship operating on Lake Baikal. It is designed for a maximum speed of 24 km/h and a range of 1,600 kilometers. Depending on the configuration, the ship can carry 200 passengers for short excursions or 144 passengers and 42 crew members for overnight cruises. The interior is planned to mirror a three-star hotel, featuring a 100-seat restaurant, a gym, and a medical office.

The project began in the summer of 2023, following an initial cost estimate of 1.5 billion rubles in October 2022. To bridge the funding gap, the Irkutsk Region Development Corporation provided VSRP with 450 million rubles in October 2023.

This capital investment arrives amidst financial instability for the parent company. Eastland group reported revenue of 2.9 billion rubles for 2025, but faced a consolidated loss exceeding 235 million rubles. The deficit is primarily driven by VSRP, which lost 196 million rubles, and the Eastland recreation center, which recorded a loss of 119 million rubles.

The operator intends to deploy the liner on multi-day routes crossing Listvyanka, Tankhoy, Ogoy, Olkhon, the Chivyrkuy Gulf, and Sandy Bay. Currently, these routes are served by much smaller vessels, such as the Alexander the Great (34 seats) and the Empire (45 seats). The shift to a larger vessel represents a significant increase in passenger capacity per trip, though it introduces logistical constraints. A previous RPV8714 vessel launched by the company Fortal in 2025 required the restoration of docking infrastructure in Kultuk, highlighting that the ability to scale cruise tourism on Baikal depends as much on port infrastructure as it does on the ships themselves.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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