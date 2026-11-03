Zabaykalsky Krai faces severe desertification as 78% of arable land becomes erosion-prone

Zabaykalsky Krai has emerged as one of Russia's regions most vulnerable to desertification, according to Yasmin Fuad, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). The process is not a sudden event but a systemic degradation where arid conditions trigger a chain reaction: soil loses its productivity, ecosystems collapse, and the frequency of wildfires increases.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by CSIRO, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Drought

The scale of the damage is rooted in long-term environmental shifts. As early as 2007, records indicated that 1.57 million hectares of land had already undergone desertification, driven by wind and water erosion, soil salinization, and a chronic deficit of precipitation. The vulnerability is most acute in the region's agricultural heartland. Research published in the journal Biosphere in 2022 reveals a stark disparity in land quality: 78% of the region's arable land is located in erosion-prone areas, and 64% is subject to deflation-the process where wind strips away the fertile topsoil. This risk profile is significantly higher than in neighboring regions like Buryatia and Khakassia, where deflation-prone lands ranged from 44% to 51% during the same period.

This soil degradation works in tandem with the loss of forest cover. Governor Alexander Osipov reported in April 2025 that the region has lost 30% of its forest fund over the last three decades due to a combination of human activity and fire. Data from Global Forest Watch quantifies the 2025 impact alone at 1.8 million hectares of natural forest lost, resulting in an estimated release of 190 megatonnes of CO 2 .

The economic cost of these environmental shifts is borne primarily by the agricultural sector. The mechanism of loss is direct: as the land loses its capacity to hold water and nutrients, crop failure becomes a systemic risk rather than an anomaly. In 2016, an extreme drought destroyed over 70% of grain crops, causing direct losses of 1.15 billion rubles. The disruption extended beyond immediate crop loss; 151 agricultural producers were unable to sow 70,000 hectares-approximately 41% of their total area-triggering a critical shortage of livestock feed.

While climate change provides the backdrop, the current state of Zabaykalsky Krai is the result of cumulative human incentives and management failures. Decades of uncontrolled livestock grazing, deforestation, and the application of farming techniques ill-suited for the local soil chemistry have accelerated the natural drying process. Elena Romanova, an expert in regional social policy and demographics, notes that this ecological decline limits the viability of rural settlements by capping the potential for local production and agricultural employment.

The gap remains not in knowledge, but in execution. Despite a robust scientific foundation in agroecology within the region, there is a persistent disconnect between theoretical research and the practical implementation of protective measures on the ground.