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Russian Salmon Caviar Prices Surge as Supply Collapses

Russia

Retail prices for sockeye and chum salmon caviar have climbed to between 20,000 and 23,000 rubles per kilogram in Russian stores. This figure reveals a sharp disconnect from official government statistics, which list the average price at approximately 9,000 rubles. The gap suggests that the official baseline may not reflect the actual cost faced by consumers in the current market.

Caviar
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by TypeZero, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Caviar

The price surge is driven by a collapse in raw material supply. In the Russian Far East, the actual catch of salmon reached only 43% of the planned quota, creating a physical shortage that has tightened the market.

As the delicacy becomes less accessible, social media trends have emerged suggesting that Pollock caviar-colored with food pigments-can serve as a viable substitute. However, food technologists argue that home-dyeing is ineffective. They note that professional industrial imitations rely on fish broth or seaweed extracts to alter the structural and flavor profile of the product; simply changing the color of white caviar does not replicate the taste or texture of the authentic salmon variety.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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