World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Port Elga terminal in Khabarovsk Krai reaches 30 million ton annual capacity in October 2026

Russia

The Port Elga coal terminal reached its design capacity in October 2026, shipping 2.5 million tons of coal during the month. This monthly volume scales to an annual throughput of 30 million tons, marking the facility's transition to full operational capacity just two months after its official launch during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) 2026.

Construction work on the shore
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Игорь Сергачев is licensed under Все права защищены
Construction work on the shore

Located at Cape Manorsky in the Khabarovsk Territory, the terminal serves as the final exit point for raw materials extracted from the Sakha Republic (Yakutia). The operational chain was completed in September 2025 with the opening of the Pacific Railway, a 531-kilometer line that physically connects the Elga deposit to the coast of the Sea of Okhotsk.

The logistics system operates with a tiered capacity: the railway is engineered to move up to 50 million tons of coal annually, while the maritime terminal is rated for 30 million tons. This infrastructure, developed with a total investment of 140 billion rubles, allows the Elga Management Company to maintain a continuous flow of coal to primary export markets, according to CEO Alexander Isaev.

The expansion of the transport link matches a steady increase in extraction. Production at the Elga deposit totaled 35.1 million tons in 2025, and output is projected to exceed 40 million tons by the end of 2026.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
World
Philippine Exports Hit Record $9.87 Billion, Masking Decline in Traditional Sectors
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Bolivian metallic gold exports reached 240 million dollars during latest monthly period

Bolivia's exports of zinc, silver, and gold surged 33-57% in September 2026, with zinc reaching $186.4M and silver $274.2M, signaling a structural rise in mining revenue that outpaces prior annual aggregates.

Bolivian metallic gold exports reached 240 million dollars during latest monthly period
India to export complete Vande Bharat trainsets within four years
India to export complete Vande Bharat trainsets within four years
Philippine Exports Hit Record $9.87 Billion, Masking Decline in Traditional Sectors
Business jet plunges near Trump’s Florida residence: What caused the crash?
Skobelev Cutlets, Skoblyanka, and Jimchiki: Technical Foundations of Ryazan Cuisine Margarita Kicherova Dishwashers: Why Pre-Rinsing Actually Ruins Cleaning Performance Evgeniya Petrova Evolution has found at least 30 separate paths to the same blood-feeding goal Alexander Shtorm
Bolivia's Domestic Seed Sector Shifts From Import Reliance to Exporter Status
Iran designates British military branches as terrorist groups, but Moscow holds back
US Midterm Elections: Trump plans harsh response to potential Republican loss in Congress
US Midterm Elections: Trump plans harsh response to potential Republican loss in Congress
Last materials
Skobelev Cutlets, Skoblyanka, and Jimchiki: Technical Foundations of Ryazan Cuisine
Ankovsky Pie: Balancing Crumbly Shortcrust and Tart Lemon Cream
Coca-Cola Jelly: Balancing Blooming and Heat for a Stable Gel
500g Pink Salmon: A Two-Hour Dry Brine with Citrus
Why Winter in Egypt Is All About the Evening Chill
Irkutsk gains direct low-cost link to Vietnam's peak beach season
Maldives Manta Ray Tours Demand a 30-Minute Response Time
How Greenland's Ice Sheet Forces Travelers Into Flight-and-Boat Itinerary
Locate Technologies liquidates 12.3 million Bitcoin following Binance breach
New Zealand population growth becomes localized as six major cities see net declines
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.