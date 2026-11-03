Port Elga terminal in Khabarovsk Krai reaches 30 million ton annual capacity in October 2026

The Port Elga coal terminal reached its design capacity in October 2026, shipping 2.5 million tons of coal during the month. This monthly volume scales to an annual throughput of 30 million tons, marking the facility's transition to full operational capacity just two months after its official launch during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) 2026.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Игорь Сергачев is licensed under Все права защищены Construction work on the shore

Located at Cape Manorsky in the Khabarovsk Territory, the terminal serves as the final exit point for raw materials extracted from the Sakha Republic (Yakutia). The operational chain was completed in September 2025 with the opening of the Pacific Railway, a 531-kilometer line that physically connects the Elga deposit to the coast of the Sea of Okhotsk.

The logistics system operates with a tiered capacity: the railway is engineered to move up to 50 million tons of coal annually, while the maritime terminal is rated for 30 million tons. This infrastructure, developed with a total investment of 140 billion rubles, allows the Elga Management Company to maintain a continuous flow of coal to primary export markets, according to CEO Alexander Isaev.

The expansion of the transport link matches a steady increase in extraction. Production at the Elga deposit totaled 35.1 million tons in 2025, and output is projected to exceed 40 million tons by the end of 2026.