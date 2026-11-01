Great Cormorants Expand Into Volga Region, Causing Severe Ecological Damage

The Great Cormorant is expanding its territory northward into the Volga region, moving beyond its traditional southern strongholds in the Astrakhan and Samara regions. This migration is not a neutral biological shift; for fish farmers, hunters, and landowners, the arrival of these birds represents a direct economic cost and a localized ecological crisis.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Cormorants in the colony

The impact of a cormorant colony is measured in the degradation of the physical environment and the depletion of aquatic stocks. The birds' guano, concentrated with nitrogen, phosphorus, and ammonia, acts as a chemical agent that burns soil and vegetation. In areas where colonies establish themselves, trees often lose their foliage and die, leaving the ground sterile for extended periods.

The economic pressure is most acute in the fisheries. A single bird consumes between 700 grams and 1.5 kilograms of fish per day. When scaled to colonies numbering in the thousands, the daily extraction reaches several tons. This consumption is not limited to wild populations; commercial fish farms are seeing a decline in both adult stock and fingerlings. Additionally, the birds serve as vectors for biological risks, potentially introducing diseases to fish populations.

This northward expansion is driven by a combination of infrastructure and resource availability. The construction of reservoirs along the Volga River has fundamentally altered the landscape, creating vast expanses of open water that provide ideal nesting and hunting grounds. As existing feeding bases become exhausted, the birds push further into new territories.

Despite the observable damage, a regulatory vacuum exists. Alexander Gurinenko, an ornithological flight safety engineer at Kurumoch Airport, notes that current legislation does not provide a mechanism for population control. Even when birds pose a risk to aviation safety or cause clear material damage, requests to regulate their numbers are frequently denied because the species is not legally classified as a pest.

The scale of the problem is quantified by researchers at the Saratov branch of the VNIRO (Russian Federal Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography). Their data suggests that cormorants may consume up to 700 tons of fish annually in certain areas-a figure that can represent up to 50% of the total commercial catch. This discrepancy creates a systemic tension: while the biological reality points to an unsustainable drain on aquatic resources, the legal framework remains static, leaving the economic losses to be borne by the local industry.