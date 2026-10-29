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Russia's Far East Adjusts Foreign Labor Restrictions to Ease Logistics Shortage

Russia

Primorsky Krai is reviewing a gubernatorial decree that would restrict foreign nationals holding work patents from 83 specific economic activities starting in 2027. Currently open for public consultation through November 23, the proposal does not establish a blanket ban on migration, but rather adjusts the specific professional roles accessible to patent-holding workers.

A worker in production studies the red document Process Deviation
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A worker in production studies the red document Process Deviation

The list of prohibited activities has contracted slightly, dropping from 88 positions last year to 83. The most significant shift occurs in the logistics sector: warehousing, storage, and freight handling are slated for removal from the restricted list. According to the official explanatory note, this adjustment responds to the physical expansion of regional infrastructure, specifically increased port throughput and the commissioning of new transport-logistics centers that require more labor to manage cargo flows.

Conversely, the administration is tightening restrictions on business support services. The ban on administrative and household management activities has been expanded. Authorities noted a pattern of evasion where companies bypassed previous restrictions by hiring foreign workers through third-party outsourcing firms rather than as direct employees.

Strict prohibitions remain in place for several key sectors:

  • Retail: Bans apply to open-air markets, non-stationary trade points, and specialty stores selling pharmaceuticals, alcohol, tobacco, fuel, and weapons.
  • Transport: Restrictions cover taxis, passenger and freight transport (both road and sea), pipeline transport, and the carriage of hazardous materials.
  • Services: Courier delivery, the financial sector, and social services remain restricted.

These restrictions do not apply to citizens of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states, holders of permanent residency (VNZh) or temporary residency (RVP) permits, or those with other legal grounds for employment in Russia.

The policy shift occurs against a backdrop of a widening labor gap. As of October 1, 2026, there were 47,155 foreign nationals employed in the region's economy, with nearly 20,000 working under patents; collectively, foreigners account for 4.9% of the workforce. However, regional employers report a total demand for 52,968 workers. This labor shortage is most acute in construction (28.9%), manufacturing (13.7%), and agriculture and fish farming (11%).

The project's architects state that the updated list is intended to balance the priority of employing Russian citizens with the operational realities of businesses, particularly those engaged in large-scale investment projects.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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