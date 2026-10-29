Russia's Potato Yield Drops as Labor Costs and Regional Instability Hit Harvest

Russia's potato harvest for the 2026 season is trending lower than previous peaks, as producers grapple with rising operational costs and regional instability. According to Alexey Krasilnikov, executive director of the Potato Union, the total yield is estimated between 7.5 and 8 million tons, a notable drop from last year's record of 8.5 million tons. With approximately 85% of the acreage already harvested, the gap between production and previous records is becoming clear.

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The decline is not uniform but stems from a combination of environmental stressors and labor market constraints. While Siberia faced severe drought and the Urals dealt with flooding, the more systemic pressure is the cost of labor. Because potato farming remains heavily dependent on manual work, wages have tripled in recent years, squeezing margins across the sector. This is compounded by rising fuel costs and security risks in border regions, where drone attacks have disrupted the harvest. The impact is most visible in the supply chain: while regions like Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod, and Tula are shipping normally, supplies from Bryansk-historically a cornerstone of Russian potato production-have effectively vanished from the market.

The divide in output is largely defined by access to irrigation. Farms with established watering systems, such as those in the Rostov region, have maintained their volumes. At the Shakhayevskoye farm, for instance, yields remained steady across 500 hectares, though the farm had to raise its selling price from 12-15 rubles to 25 rubles per kilogram to offset costs. At the Yuzefov N. N. farm, the harvest reached 60,000 tons, but the financial margin is thin: the cost of production hit 21 rubles per kilogram against a sale price of 25 rubles. Conversely, farms without irrigation or proper seed selection, such as the Vostok farm in Shakhty, suffered poor yields and small tuber sizes, severely limiting their marketability.

Wholesale prices in October range between 18 and 22 rubles per kilogram, with some batches reaching 30 rubles. A traditional dip in prices often occurs late in the month, driven by farmers without proper storage facilities who are forced to dump their stock quickly to avoid total loss.

This internal tightening coincides with a sharp drop in imports. In the first half of the year, imports fell to 420,000 tons, half of the volume recorded during the same period in 2025. Supplies from Egypt are expected to decline further due to three converging factors: logistical hurdles in the Azov-Black Sea basin requiring diversions to St. Petersburg, rising freight and insurance costs, and a drought-induced crop failure in Europe, which makes the European market a more attractive and accessible destination for Egyptian exporters.

To address volatility, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) will begin monitoring prices across the entire chain-from the warehouse to the retail shelf-starting January 1. Additionally, the Potato Union is pushing for the introduction of "price corridors" in contracts with retail chains. Discussions regarding price caps to mitigate seasonal spikes are scheduled for March through June of next year.