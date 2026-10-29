Azov Sea Salinity Reaches 150-Year High, Enabling Marine Species Migration

The biological composition of the Azov Sea is shifting as marine species previously unable to survive in its waters begin to settle there. Researchers have documented the presence of horse mackerel, red mullet, rays, and spiny dogfish-specifically the lesser spotted dogfish-within the basin.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by AlixSaz, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Sea of Azov

According to the Southern Scientific Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the salinity of the water has reached 16 parts per thousand (‰), the highest level recorded in 150 years of observation. This upward trend began in 2007 and has since become a stable environmental shift. Alexei Abramchuk, a scientist at the center, indicates that the concentration of salts will likely continue to rise, effectively altering the sea's ecological identity.

The mechanism driving this change is a shift in chemical constraints: as the water loses its freshwater characteristics and becomes saltier, the environment becomes hospitable to marine species while becoming less suitable for freshwater ones. Consequently, species previously confined to the Black Sea are now migrating into the Azov Sea without the physiological barriers that once restricted them.