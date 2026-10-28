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Russian Winery Visits to Reach 1.8 Million by 2026

Russia

For many travelers in the Russian South, a trip to a winery used to be an afterthought-a quiet, perhaps even exclusive, add-on to a beach holiday. But according to projections from Rosselkhozbank, that dynamic is about to shift dramatically. By the end of 2026, Russian wineries are expected to host up to 1.8 million visitors, signaling that wine tourism is evolving from a niche gastronomic experience into a mainstream component of domestic travel.

Sparkling wine
Photo: pxhere
Sparkling wine

This volume implies a structural change in how Russians plan their holidays. Experts anticipate that more than 10% of all domestic trips will now include a stop at a viticultural site. This is not merely a rise in attendance figures; it represents a redefinition of the itinerary, where the vineyard becomes a primary destination rather than a secondary activity.

The Shift in Service Logic

The transition from serving thousands to millions of guests is forcing the industry to rethink its approach to service and capacity. When a winery visit was a minor supplement to a coastal resort stay, the logistics could remain informal. Now, with the sector moving toward becoming a standalone driver of travel, the demand for specialized offerings, improved transport links, and structured experiences is growing rapidly.

Geographically, the heart of this activity remains anchored in the traditional hubs of Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Crimea. These regions have already built a solid infrastructure, ranging from large industrial facilities with professional tasting rooms to small, boutique estates. However, the growth is beginning to ripple outward. As tourists start seeking wine locations beyond the familiar southern coastline, the industry is expanding its geographic reach, creating new attraction points in other parts of the country.

For the traveler, this expansion means that wine production is becoming integrated into the broader regional lifestyle, offering new formats for staying in rural areas where the craft of viticulture is part of the daily fabric. As the sector matures from a specialized niche to a mass-market product, the experience is set to become more accessible, structured, and central to the domestic travel landscape.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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