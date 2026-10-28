Novosibirsk General Plan revisions propose subway expansion that bypasses residential clusters

Novosibirsk is preparing for public hearings on November 6 to discuss revisions to its General Plan. These changes are not merely administrative boundaries; they dictate the physical flow of the city, the capacity of its transit hubs, and the permanence of its remaining green belts.

Photo: mos.ru by Без автора, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Park above the ground

The proposed transit framework, designed by Minskmetroprakt, envisions an expanded subway system consisting of three lines, 40 new stations, and six depots. The intended function is to integrate the city center with Tolmachevo, Krasnobobsk, and Klyukvenny. However, the spatial mapping reveals a gap between intent and accessibility. The projected lines bypass the most densely populated residential clusters in Zatulinka, Pallasa, and Akatuysky. By routing the Mira Street line directly toward Yuzhno-Chemskaya, the plan avoids the very bottlenecks it should resolve, leaving these outskirts dependent on slower surface transport.

This disconnect between ambition and operation is mirrored in the city's current surface infrastructure. A tram line extension to the new bus station has remained stalled for four years, serving as a physical indicator of the difficulty the city faces in executing large-scale transit projects.

The city's commercial and industrial nodes are also shifting. At Marks Square, a primary commercial engine, a proposal to rezone the Alexandrovsky Shopping Center area for residential use would replace retail infrastructure with housing. This shift transforms the district's profile from a commercial destination to a mixed-use neighborhood, which will fundamentally alter traffic loads during peak hours.

Similar transitions are occurring in industrial zones along Pisareva, Severnaya, Trikotazhnaya, Promyshlennaya, and Timakova streets. Large tracts of industrial land are being converted for general development. While this allows developers to acquire expansive plots more easily, it bypasses the more complex process of Comprehensive Territorial Development (KRT) required to modernize the private housing sector and address dilapidated housing stocks.

Environmental zoning presents a contradiction between preservation and access. Some areas, such as the small square near the Tower and a long-stalled site in the Sibiryakov-Gvardeytsev square, are being formally designated as green zones. On the Gusinobrodskoye Highway, a commercial zone is being converted to green space to ensure physical access to the Biathlon Complex.

Conversely, other designations create openings for encroachment. A new road to the University Transport Interchange (TPU) in the Sovetsky district is mapped directly through forested land, and a portion of the green belt near the Ob River at Yasny Bereg is being carved out for a sports center.

A specific linguistic adjustment in the zoning descriptions allows for the placement of "objects of scientific activity" within green zones. This phrasing creates a legal mechanism to build in parks, including the Sosnovy Bor. This precedent has already been realized by the company Eltex, which constructed a 12-story building in the R-1 zone under the guise of scientific research, signaling a potential path for the gradual displacement of natural landscapes by infrastructure.

The draft plan is open for review and public comment on October 30 and November 2, 3, and 5, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Krasny Prospekt, 50, office 409. The public hearings will take place on November 6 at 11:00 AM at the Oktyabrsky District Administration, located at Sakko i Vanzetti Street, 33. Participants must present a passport with local registration.