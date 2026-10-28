World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Novosibirsk General Plan revisions propose subway expansion that bypasses residential clusters

Russia

Novosibirsk is preparing for public hearings on November 6 to discuss revisions to its General Plan. These changes are not merely administrative boundaries; they dictate the physical flow of the city, the capacity of its transit hubs, and the permanence of its remaining green belts.

Park above the ground
Photo: mos.ru by Без автора, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Park above the ground

The proposed transit framework, designed by Minskmetroprakt, envisions an expanded subway system consisting of three lines, 40 new stations, and six depots. The intended function is to integrate the city center with Tolmachevo, Krasnobobsk, and Klyukvenny. However, the spatial mapping reveals a gap between intent and accessibility. The projected lines bypass the most densely populated residential clusters in Zatulinka, Pallasa, and Akatuysky. By routing the Mira Street line directly toward Yuzhno-Chemskaya, the plan avoids the very bottlenecks it should resolve, leaving these outskirts dependent on slower surface transport.

This disconnect between ambition and operation is mirrored in the city's current surface infrastructure. A tram line extension to the new bus station has remained stalled for four years, serving as a physical indicator of the difficulty the city faces in executing large-scale transit projects.

The city's commercial and industrial nodes are also shifting. At Marks Square, a primary commercial engine, a proposal to rezone the Alexandrovsky Shopping Center area for residential use would replace retail infrastructure with housing. This shift transforms the district's profile from a commercial destination to a mixed-use neighborhood, which will fundamentally alter traffic loads during peak hours.

Similar transitions are occurring in industrial zones along Pisareva, Severnaya, Trikotazhnaya, Promyshlennaya, and Timakova streets. Large tracts of industrial land are being converted for general development. While this allows developers to acquire expansive plots more easily, it bypasses the more complex process of Comprehensive Territorial Development (KRT) required to modernize the private housing sector and address dilapidated housing stocks.

Environmental zoning presents a contradiction between preservation and access. Some areas, such as the small square near the Tower and a long-stalled site in the Sibiryakov-Gvardeytsev square, are being formally designated as green zones. On the Gusinobrodskoye Highway, a commercial zone is being converted to green space to ensure physical access to the Biathlon Complex.

Conversely, other designations create openings for encroachment. A new road to the University Transport Interchange (TPU) in the Sovetsky district is mapped directly through forested land, and a portion of the green belt near the Ob River at Yasny Bereg is being carved out for a sports center.

A specific linguistic adjustment in the zoning descriptions allows for the placement of "objects of scientific activity" within green zones. This phrasing creates a legal mechanism to build in parks, including the Sosnovy Bor. This precedent has already been realized by the company Eltex, which constructed a 12-story building in the R-1 zone under the guise of scientific research, signaling a potential path for the gradual displacement of natural landscapes by infrastructure.

The draft plan is open for review and public comment on October 30 and November 2, 3, and 5, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Krasny Prospekt, 50, office 409. The public hearings will take place on November 6 at 11:00 AM at the Oktyabrsky District Administration, located at Sakko i Vanzetti Street, 33. Participants must present a passport with local registration.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Siberia's most striking landscapes closed to tourists due to bear activity
Society
Siberia's most striking landscapes closed to tourists due to bear activity
In June, Russia will have to pay more than $2 bln in clearing off its foreign debts
Russia
In June, Russia will have to pay more than $2 bln in clearing off its foreign debts
Clown acrobat crushed to death during performance
World
Clown acrobat crushed to death during performance
Popular
State Department Pauses Visa Issuance for Approved Applicants Amid Public Charge Training

Despite a federal court order lifting the ban on visas for 75 countries, the State Department has halted routine processing to implement mandatory training on public charge standards, leaving approved applicants, including U. S. citizens' families and skilled researchers, facing indefinite delays and additional financial evidence requests.

State Department Pauses Visa Issuance for Approved Applicants Amid Public Charge Training
U.S. birth rate hits record low as financial costs delay parenthood into 30s
U.S. birth rate hits record low as financial costs delay parenthood into 30s
Finnish PM Denies Stubb Role as EU Ukraine Mediator
Moldova's Gas Bill Surges 80% After Ceasing Direct Russian Supplies
The Kefir-Soda Reaction in Quick-Fry Cabbage Pies Evgeniya Petrova New Trial Links Gut Health to Slower Early Memory Decline Alexander Shtorm Winter 2026 Boot Trends: Texture, Proportion, and Material Shifts Angela Antonova
Phuket Flooded: Hotels Submerged, Roads Blocked by Landslides
New Trial Links Gut Health to Slower Early Memory Decline
European Gas Prices Hit $1,100 as Storage Deficit Halted Autumn Injection
European Gas Prices Hit $1,100 as Storage Deficit Halted Autumn Injection
Last materials
NArFU Engineers Develop Mini-Paper Machine for Specialized Domestic Grades
Anomalous Late October Blooms Threaten Krasnodar Flora
The Kefir-Soda Reaction in Quick-Fry Cabbage Pies
Steam-Cooked Dumplings in Chicken Stew
Searing chicken to build a pan-drippings dressing for eggplant salad
Oil Spill in Ras Al Khaimah Causes Tourist Skin Rashes, Beaches Closed
Zika Diagnosis Arrives Home: How to Protect Yourself in Tropical Bali
Living Above the Sulak Canyon: The Trade-Off of Dubki's Raw Luxury
Bali's Tidal Cut-Offs: How High Water Traps Tourists at Five Specific Beaches
UAE Beach Closures: Why Your Hotel's Shoreline Status Differs by Property
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.