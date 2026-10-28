NArFU Engineers Develop Mini-Paper Machine for Specialized Domestic Grades

Engineers at the Northern Arctic Federal University (NArFU) are developing a mini-paper machine designed to produce specialty thin papers and specialized cellulose. Hosted at the university's Center for Engineering Development and Prototyping and funded by a grant from the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, the project aims to establish domestic production for specific paper grades that are currently unavailable within the Russian market.

Photo: СЛПК is licensed under public domain Paper production

The project shifts the university's technical focus from theoretical study to industrial application. NArFU has developed a pipeline of nearly 60 technical solutions intended for joint implementation with industrial partners, a process that has begun ahead of the completion of the "Arctic Star" campus. Beyond the pulp and paper sector, the university is partnering with Traktordetal to develop components for forestry machinery, targeting the replacement of foreign equipment in the domestic market.

This development is part of the federal "Advanced Engineering Schools" (PISH) project, which integrates the full production cycle from technical specification and prototyping to final implementation on factory floors. The PISH network currently comprises 50 schools across 23 Russian regions, educating more than 17,000 students. By 2025, the total funding attracted for business-driven development programs within this framework has exceeded 51 billion rubles.