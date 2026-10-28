Anomalous Late October Blooms Threaten Krasnodar Flora

In late October, lilacs in Krasnodar began to bloom for a second time this year. The shrubs, which had already completed their growth cycle in the spring, produced new blossoms. Similar activity has been observed in other regional crops, including cherry plums, peaches, and apricots.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Инна Новикова is licensed under All Rights Reserved Kalina, lilac

The phenomenon was triggered by specific temperature fluctuations. Following a brief period of cooling, temperatures in the regional center rose to anomalous levels. This sudden warmth signaled the plants to mimic a spring awakening, prompting the buds to break and flowers to emerge.

This disruption of biological rhythms places significant stress on the trees. Nutrients and energy that would typically be stored in the tissues to survive the winter are instead diverted to the development of flowers and young green shoots.

The result is a depletion of the root system and a weakened immune response. Because the plants have exhausted their reserves, they lose their natural resistance to cold. Once severe frosts arrive, these trees remain vulnerable, increasing the risk of partial damage or total death.

Scientists attribute the increasing frequency of these climatic anomalies in the Kuban region to the global influence of the El Niño phenomenon.