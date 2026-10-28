World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Anomalous Late October Blooms Threaten Krasnodar Flora

Russia

In late October, lilacs in Krasnodar began to bloom for a second time this year. The shrubs, which had already completed their growth cycle in the spring, produced new blossoms. Similar activity has been observed in other regional crops, including cherry plums, peaches, and apricots.

Kalina, lilac
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Инна Новикова is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Kalina, lilac

The phenomenon was triggered by specific temperature fluctuations. Following a brief period of cooling, temperatures in the regional center rose to anomalous levels. This sudden warmth signaled the plants to mimic a spring awakening, prompting the buds to break and flowers to emerge.

This disruption of biological rhythms places significant stress on the trees. Nutrients and energy that would typically be stored in the tissues to survive the winter are instead diverted to the development of flowers and young green shoots.

The result is a depletion of the root system and a weakened immune response. Because the plants have exhausted their reserves, they lose their natural resistance to cold. Once severe frosts arrive, these trees remain vulnerable, increasing the risk of partial damage or total death.

Scientists attribute the increasing frequency of these climatic anomalies in the Kuban region to the global influence of the El Niño phenomenon.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
In June, Russia will have to pay more than $2 bln in clearing off its foreign debts
Russia
In June, Russia will have to pay more than $2 bln in clearing off its foreign debts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Mexican tourist bus plunges off cliff, killing 60
Hotspots and Incidents
Mexican tourist bus plunges off cliff, killing 60
Popular
State Department Pauses Visa Issuance for Approved Applicants Amid Public Charge Training

Despite a federal court order lifting the ban on visas for 75 countries, the State Department has halted routine processing to implement mandatory training on public charge standards, leaving approved applicants, including U. S. citizens' families and skilled researchers, facing indefinite delays and additional financial evidence requests.

State Department Pauses Visa Issuance for Approved Applicants Amid Public Charge Training
U.S. birth rate hits record low as financial costs delay parenthood into 30s
U.S. birth rate hits record low as financial costs delay parenthood into 30s
Finnish PM Denies Stubb Role as EU Ukraine Mediator
Moldova's Gas Bill Surges 80% After Ceasing Direct Russian Supplies
The Kefir-Soda Reaction in Quick-Fry Cabbage Pies Evgeniya Petrova New Trial Links Gut Health to Slower Early Memory Decline Alexander Shtorm Winter 2026 Boot Trends: Texture, Proportion, and Material Shifts Angela Antonova
Phuket Flooded: Hotels Submerged, Roads Blocked by Landslides
New Trial Links Gut Health to Slower Early Memory Decline
European Gas Prices Hit $1,100 as Storage Deficit Halted Autumn Injection
European Gas Prices Hit $1,100 as Storage Deficit Halted Autumn Injection
Last materials
The Kefir-Soda Reaction in Quick-Fry Cabbage Pies
Steam-Cooked Dumplings in Chicken Stew
Searing chicken to build a pan-drippings dressing for eggplant salad
Oil Spill in Ras Al Khaimah Causes Tourist Skin Rashes, Beaches Closed
Zika Diagnosis Arrives Home: How to Protect Yourself in Tropical Bali
Living Above the Sulak Canyon: The Trade-Off of Dubki's Raw Luxury
Bali's Tidal Cut-Offs: How High Water Traps Tourists at Five Specific Beaches
UAE Beach Closures: Why Your Hotel's Shoreline Status Differs by Property
How a five-hour flight could replace 12 hours of transit for Moscow-Algiers travelers
Siberia's most striking landscapes closed to tourists due to bear activity
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.