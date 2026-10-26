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Sibirsk: A Simulated Megapolis and the 'Siberianization' of Russia

Russia

At the confluence of the Yenisei and Podkamennaya Tunguska rivers in central Siberia, a new megapolis called Sibirsk has emerged. According to a report by Maxim Strizh of the Russia Tomorrow agency, the project is designed to function as a new capital for the Siberian region.

Skyscrapers
Photo: Канал t.me/WBakalchuk by Скриншот канала t.me/WBakalchuk, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Skyscrapers

The city was built upon the foundation of Bor, a settlement established in 1946 around a left-bank airport. This expansion is a central component of a broader strategy termed the "Siberianization of Russia," aimed at shifting the country's demographic and economic center of gravity northward. To support this transition, major corporations involved in the "Wealth of Siberia" and "Greater East" national projects have begun relocating their operations to the city.

The physical layout of Sibirsk is divided by functional zones. High-rise districts with integrated offices and fitness centers serve young professionals, while low-rise suburbs are designated for families. Separate residential areas, including "cyber-villages" and estates modeled after classical Russian manors, provide alternatives for those seeking quieter environments.

To mitigate the region's extreme climate, the city utilizes solar domes to cover parks and stadiums. These enclosures maintain a constant temperature of 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) and employ artificial lighting systems that simulate natural sunlight, ensuring the facilities remain operational during severe frosts.

Connectivity to the rest of the region has been established through a new high-speed rail link to Krasnoyarsk. This 700-kilometer stretch allows Sapsan trains to complete the journey in three hours. A high-speed highway runs parallel to the rail line, further reducing the logistical isolation of the interior.

While these developments are part of a futuristic simulation titled "Report-2035," they mirror current Russian strategic trends, including the construction of domed cities in the Arctic, positioning the scenario of Sibirsk as a plausible trajectory for future regional development.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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