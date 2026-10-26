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Caspian Sea Recession Expands Dagestan's Landmass

Russia

The receding waters of the Caspian Sea are physically redrawing the borders of the Republic of Dagestan. As the water level drops, several former islands have merged with the mainland, effectively expanding the region's landmass by an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 square kilometers.

The dried-up bottom of the reservoir
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
The dried-up bottom of the reservoir

This shift has altered the region's total area from approximately 50,300 square kilometers to between 52,000 and 53,000 square kilometers. The change is not merely a statistical increase in territory but a shift in access; islands such as Yaichny, Chechen, Pichuzhonok, Bazar, and Prygunki are no longer isolated outposts but are now reachable by road.

The coastline continues to migrate. In the Kizlyar Bay, Nordovy Island-a 63-hectare sanctuary for nesting sea birds-remains separated from the shore by a narrow strip of water. Idris Idrisov, a geologist and candidate of geographical sciences, notes that if the sea level drops by less than one additional meter, the island will permanently connect to the mainland.

The retreat is part of a long-term trend dating back to the mid-1990s. By 2025, water levels hit record lows, dropping below the minus 29-meter mark. While the pace of recession accelerated sharply after 2020, researchers suggest this specific rate of decline is unsustainable in the long term.

The expansion of land provides no immediate economic utility; instead, it reveals a systemic collapse of the coastal environment. The physical shift has created a gap between official topographic maps and the actual terrain, rendering current maritime and coastal charts obsolete. Beyond the maps, the retreat represents a broader ecological risk. Leaders in Russia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan have characterized the drying of the Caspian as a critical problem that threatens the entire littoral region with ecological disaster.

In response to these shifts, the President of the Russian Federation has directed the government to develop a specialized program to address the sea's recession. The growth of Dagestan's territory is thus a symptom of an ecological imbalance, transforming the region's geography while demanding a complete overhaul of how the Caspian's coastline is managed and stabilized.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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