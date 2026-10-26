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Central City Clinical Hospital Shifts to Domestic Blood Purification and Localized Biopsies

Russia

The Central City Clinical Hospital is shifting its blood purification services from foreign to domestic technology. The anesthesiology and intensive care unit has installed the Malakhit system, replacing a German Fresenius unit previously operated under a public-private partnership.

Replacing the water filter
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Replacing the water filter

This transition alters the hospital's financial structure by eliminating dependence on third-party rental agreements and external suppliers. The acquisition cost of the Russian apparatus was 3 million rubles, compared to an estimated 10 million rubles for a foreign equivalent and its required water preparation system. The Malakhit unit is currently in a testing phase; once finalized, it will operate 24/7, providing treatment for up to six patients per day.

Beyond blood purification, the hospital is expanding its internal diagnostic capabilities to reduce patient transit. The urology department has begun performing ultrasound-guided puncture biopsies of the prostate internally. Previously, patients were referred to the regional oncology dispensary for this procedure, creating bottlenecks and waiting lists.

The hospital now performs five to seven such biopsies weekly. According to Andrey Bezyazychny, head of the urology department, integrating this diagnostic tool allows for earlier detection of pathologies. The department reports that this shift in accessibility has already led to several cases of early-stage oncology detection, which improves the likelihood of successful treatment.

Pavel Ershov, a specialist in healthcare organization and public health, notes that decentralizing high-tech procedures-moving them from specialized regional centers to city hospitals-reduces the load on oncology dispensaries and shortens the window between initial suspicion and definitive diagnosis for the patient.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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