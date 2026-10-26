Gorkunov Group Launches Industrial Chrysanthemum Cluster in Barnaul

The Gorkunov Group, through its Altayskoye division, has launched industrial-scale chrysanthemum production in Barnaul, transforming the former "Industrial" greenhouse complex into a four-hectare high-tech cluster. By shifting from import-dependent sourcing to domestic mass production of decorative crops, the project moves the region's agricultural profile from simple farming toward a specialized industrial niche.

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The center of this transition is a move toward a full production cycle. To eliminate reliance on Dutch planting materials, the company established an in-house microclonal propagation laboratory. The process begins with laboratory-grown mother plants, followed by cutting rootization before the flowers are moved into production greenhouses. This integration removes a critical external dependency from the supply chain.

Production is heavily concentrated on a single variety, the "Altai" chrysanthemum, which accounts for 90% of the volume. The cycle from planting to harvest lasts approximately 72 days. To solve the logistical challenge of transporting perishable goods across vast distances to Central Russia and the Far East, the company implemented vacuum cooling chambers that artificially lower temperature and pressure to extend the flowers' shelf life.

Automation now handles substrate preparation, irrigation, fertilization, and internal logistics. According to Andrey Vostryakov, Director of the Altayskoye division, this shift transforms the labor requirement: workers are no longer physical laborers but operators and controllers of automated systems.

The financial commitment to the flower division exceeds 3 billion rubles. This investment supports a production capacity of up to 10 million flowers per year, with a daily harvest averaging 35,000 plants. The facility employs 325 people in total, with 77 dedicated specifically to this new high-tech section.

Beyond the immediate output, the project serves as a case of industrial revitalization. By repurposing the Soviet-era "Industrial" complex, the company has returned dormant urban infrastructure to active economic use. For the Siberian floral market, the increase in local supply potentially reduces the "logistical shoulder"-the distance and cost of transport-which may eventually stabilize retail prices and lower the region's dependence on foreign imports.