Mediterranean Mussel Establishes Permanent Population in Northern Caspian Sea

The Mediterranean mussel, Mytilus galloprovincialis, has established stable populations in the northern Caspian Sea, specifically within the waters adjacent to Russia's Astrakhan region. According to the Volga-Caspian branch of the All-Russian Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO), the invasive bivalve has bypassed the region's natural hydrochemical barriers, moving from sporadic sightings to a permanent presence.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Caspian coast

Biologists previously believed the Caspian's isolation and specific salinity levels would prevent Atlantic and Mediterranean species from taking hold. However, VNIRO researchers found that the mussel has completed a full adaptation cycle. Monitoring sites in Astrakhan now show adults, juveniles, and planktonic larvae simultaneously, indicating that the species is successfully reproducing on its own. These findings are based on targeted scientific sampling and bycatch collected during trawling.

The colonization is concentrated in a critical sector of the sea that serves as a primary fishing ground and a natural nursery for the entire Volga-Caspian system. Because of this location, the mussels are already altering the local food web. Caspian kilchas are consuming the mussel larvae, while gobiid fish have been found feeding on young mussels.

Elena Minakova, a lead specialist at the Volga-Caspian branch of VNIRO, noted that the situation is no longer a series of isolated incidents; the species has formed a population capable of further expansion. While the mussels have integrated into the ecosystem, the long-term impact on endemic fauna and the volume of regional fish stocks remains undetermined, requiring ongoing systematic monitoring.