World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Mediterranean Mussel Establishes Permanent Population in Northern Caspian Sea

Russia

The Mediterranean mussel, Mytilus galloprovincialis, has established stable populations in the northern Caspian Sea, specifically within the waters adjacent to Russia's Astrakhan region. According to the Volga-Caspian branch of the All-Russian Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO), the invasive bivalve has bypassed the region's natural hydrochemical barriers, moving from sporadic sightings to a permanent presence.

Caspian coast
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Caspian coast

Biologists previously believed the Caspian's isolation and specific salinity levels would prevent Atlantic and Mediterranean species from taking hold. However, VNIRO researchers found that the mussel has completed a full adaptation cycle. Monitoring sites in Astrakhan now show adults, juveniles, and planktonic larvae simultaneously, indicating that the species is successfully reproducing on its own. These findings are based on targeted scientific sampling and bycatch collected during trawling.

The colonization is concentrated in a critical sector of the sea that serves as a primary fishing ground and a natural nursery for the entire Volga-Caspian system. Because of this location, the mussels are already altering the local food web. Caspian kilchas are consuming the mussel larvae, while gobiid fish have been found feeding on young mussels.

Elena Minakova, a lead specialist at the Volga-Caspian branch of VNIRO, noted that the situation is no longer a series of isolated incidents; the species has formed a population capable of further expansion. While the mussels have integrated into the ecosystem, the long-term impact on endemic fauna and the volume of regional fish stocks remains undetermined, requiring ongoing systematic monitoring.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Putin: We will use nuclear weapons, if threatened
Russia
Putin: We will use nuclear weapons, if threatened
Demis Roussos Dreams Of Singing Christmas Carols In Church Of Christ The Savior
Showbiz
Demis Roussos Dreams Of Singing Christmas Carols In Church Of Christ The Savior
Mexican tourist bus plunges off cliff, killing 60
Hotspots and Incidents
Mexican tourist bus plunges off cliff, killing 60
Popular
ATLAS Comet: Solar Scorch Deeply Altered Surface

Scientists estimate the immense surface layer of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS was significantly altered by solar heating during its solar system transit.

ATLAS Comet: Solar Scorch Deeply Altered Surface
Trump Administration Invokes Defense Production Act for $150M Fuel Production
Trump Administration Invokes Defense Production Act for $150M Fuel Production
Libya's 1.4M Bpd Peak Rendered Stranded by Pipeline Seizure
A toddler's bowed legs may signal a rare genetic error, not simple vitamin D deficiency
China's Winter Travel Map: From Yunnan's Summer Heat to Harbin's Ice Sculptures Alexander Shtorm How to Turn Soviet Wall Units Into Modular Furniture Andrey Mihayloff AI spots subtle ECG clues for sudden cardiac arrest risk Angela Antonova
Blue Cheese Sauce Consistency and Ingredient Roles
Lula da Silva defeats Flávio Bolsonaro in historic Brazilian runoff
Hungary's Orban tipped for UN top job: A European headache awaits
Hungary's Orban tipped for UN top job: A European headache awaits
Last materials
Chicken Drumsticks Braised with Plums and White Wine
Eggplant Cubes Sautéed in Egg and Oil to Mimic Mushrooms
How a 3-Hour Vinegar Marinate Tames Hare Texture Before Sour Cream Stewing
China's Winter Travel Map: From Yunnan's Summer Heat to Harbin's Ice Sculptures
Spanish rural tourism prices jump 31% as domestic demand shrinks
Vietnam fines tourists $1,900 for taking 10kg of coral, highlighting hidden legal risks
Canterbury secure 16th NPC title with five second-half tries against Northland
Strong winds prevent aerial containment in Roxburgh scrub fire
Dogs learning to sniff out diseases from urine samples
How to Turn Soviet Wall Units Into Modular Furniture
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.