World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Novosibirsk Fourth Bridge Opens Amid Threat of Closure Over Funding Dispute

Russia

The Novosibirsk Fourth Bridge, which opened to traffic on December 15, 2025, faces a precarious operational future. The VIS Group, the entity responsible for the project, has warned that the crossing could be closed because the ongoing costs of maintenance have become financially unsustainable without a confirmed mechanism for reimbursement.

Ремонт моста
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Ремонт моста

The conflict centers on a breakdown in financial settlements between the concessionaire and the regional Ministry of Transport. A critical liquidity gap emerged when 3.3 billion rubles, held in Ministry accounts during 2023, were not released to VIS until late 2025. This delay disrupted the construction schedule and shifted the project's financial equilibrium.

The current bottleneck is the Volume and Cost of Works (VOiSR) statements. VIS claims to have completed work valued at 8.3 billion rubles, but these costs required reallocation due to errors in the original 2015 design documentation. According to the company, the regional transport minister has refused to sign the updated statements since the spring, effectively blocking the financial closure of completed construction phases.

This administrative stalemate has escalated into legal warfare. On October 14, the Arbitration Court of the Novosibirsk Region heard a request from VIS to formally push the bridge's completion date to December 2027. Simultaneously, the Ministry of Transport filed two lawsuits against the Siberian Concession Company seeking a combined 26 million rubles.

A stark disconnect now exists between the physical operation of the bridge and its legal status. While vehicles and trams began using the flyovers in 2026, the Federal Road Agency has already updated the official documentation to shift the permit for commissioning to December 6, 2027. Because the infrastructure is functioning ahead of its legal authorization, the bridge exists in a regulatory vacuum, threatening the long-term maintenance of the facility and the stability of the city's broader transport network.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Portuguese President To Meet Students In Moscow And St. Petersburg During His Visit To Russia
World
Portuguese President To Meet Students In Moscow And St. Petersburg During His Visit To Russia
In June, Russia will have to pay more than $2 bln in clearing off its foreign debts
Russia
In June, Russia will have to pay more than $2 bln in clearing off its foreign debts
Brad Pitt conceives another child with Angelina Jolie
Society
Brad Pitt conceives another child with Angelina Jolie
Popular
EAEU Institute Director Predicts EU Elite Replacement Over Russia Policy

EAEU Institute Director General Vladimir Lepekhin predicts a comprehensive replacement of EU political elites and a shift in relations with Russia, citing a crisis of confidence in Brussels' leadership and the erosion of national sovereignty.

EAEU Institute Director Predicts EU Elite Replacement Over Russia Policy
Putin, Trump, and Xi Potential APEC Summit Mirrors 1945 Yalta Conference Dynamics
Putin, Trump, and Xi Potential APEC Summit Mirrors 1945 Yalta Conference Dynamics
Northern Sea Route revenue is blocked by sanctions, not technology
Russian Analyst Accuses EU Protests of Hiding Dictatorial Agenda
Depression often hides as physical pain, not sadness Margarita Kicherova Why Beetroot Storage Fails: The Humidity Choice Between Wood Shavings and Ash Evgeniya Petrova The 'Therapeutic Wine' Myth: Why No Amount Is Truly Safe Marina Lebedeva
Tajikistan's Silent Guardian: How the snow leopard dictates mountain life
China and Russia Link Arctic Logistics to Halve Transit Times to Europe
Why Dry Organomineral Mixes Outperform Fresh Manure in Autumn Soil Preparation
Why Dry Organomineral Mixes Outperform Fresh Manure in Autumn Soil Preparation
Last materials
Sand-filled bottles anchor light winter covers against wind
Novosibirsk Fourth Bridge Opens Amid Threat of Closure Over Funding Dispute
Russia Shifts Regional Industrial Policy Toward Coordinated Growth Map
Bleached coral can recover in days if physically touching a healthy clone
Portugal Hiring Pace Slows to 2.3% in 2025
Persistent Diarrhea Is Not Always IBD: Why Timing and Context Matter for Diagnosis
Bolivian Teachers Strike Demands Wage Reforms and Decree Repeals
Scott Technology's Financial Leap: Mining and Services Fuel Unprecedented Results
A Rare Edge-On View Reveals the Exact Vertical Recipe for Building Planets
Analysts Challenge Venezuela's 303 Billion Barrel Oil Reserve Claim
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.