Novosibirsk Fourth Bridge Opens Amid Threat of Closure Over Funding Dispute

The Novosibirsk Fourth Bridge, which opened to traffic on December 15, 2025, faces a precarious operational future. The VIS Group, the entity responsible for the project, has warned that the crossing could be closed because the ongoing costs of maintenance have become financially unsustainable without a confirmed mechanism for reimbursement.

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The conflict centers on a breakdown in financial settlements between the concessionaire and the regional Ministry of Transport. A critical liquidity gap emerged when 3.3 billion rubles, held in Ministry accounts during 2023, were not released to VIS until late 2025. This delay disrupted the construction schedule and shifted the project's financial equilibrium.

The current bottleneck is the Volume and Cost of Works (VOiSR) statements. VIS claims to have completed work valued at 8.3 billion rubles, but these costs required reallocation due to errors in the original 2015 design documentation. According to the company, the regional transport minister has refused to sign the updated statements since the spring, effectively blocking the financial closure of completed construction phases.

This administrative stalemate has escalated into legal warfare. On October 14, the Arbitration Court of the Novosibirsk Region heard a request from VIS to formally push the bridge's completion date to December 2027. Simultaneously, the Ministry of Transport filed two lawsuits against the Siberian Concession Company seeking a combined 26 million rubles.

A stark disconnect now exists between the physical operation of the bridge and its legal status. While vehicles and trams began using the flyovers in 2026, the Federal Road Agency has already updated the official documentation to shift the permit for commissioning to December 6, 2027. Because the infrastructure is functioning ahead of its legal authorization, the bridge exists in a regulatory vacuum, threatening the long-term maintenance of the facility and the stability of the city's broader transport network.