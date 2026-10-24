Amur Leopards Return to Ussuri Nature Reserve After 50 Years

In Russia's Primorsky Krai, conservationists and scientists are expanding the habitat of the Amur leopard, relocating the rare cats from the Land of the Leopard National Park to the Ussuri Nature Reserve. This region has remained devoid of the spotted predators for more than half a century.

Photo: Отдел науки национального парка «Земля леопарда» (amurleo_land) is licensed under public domain Far Eastern leopard cub

The reintroduction effort, led by the A. N. Severtsov Institute of Ecology and Evolution of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Far Eastern Leopards NGO, has already established a small foothold. Between 2023 and 2025, six leopards were translocated to the reserve, while two others migrated independently from the primary population. Camera trap data indicates that the animals are adapting, with researchers identifying the first two pairs. Elena Gangalo, head of the Far Eastern Leopards NGO, stated that these pairings are an encouraging result, raising the possibility of the first cubs born within the Ussuri Nature Reserve.

Despite these gains, the animals face physical barriers that restrict their movement. The Vladivostok-Khabarovsk highway, the Trans-Siberian Railway, and developed agricultural lands in the Razdolnaya River valley act as obstructions to migration. Monitoring shows that leopards and Amur tigers still attempt to navigate these areas, primarily through the Borisovo-Baranovsky crossing, which currently serves as the only viable passage between territories.

To prevent genetic isolation and ensure the long-term survival of the new group, the administration of the Land of the Leopard National Park has proposed the creation of an ecological corridor. The plan involves establishing a protected zone covering more than 50,000 hectares to restrict aggressive economic activity and facilitate the free exchange of individuals between populations. Viktor Bardyuk, director of the Land of the Leopard National Park, noted that maintaining this connection to the main population is critical to avoid genetic degradation.

The recovery of the Amur leopard is one of the most significant conservation successes in recent history. In the early 2000s, the wild population had dwindled to approximately 30 individuals. This trend was reversed through the 2012 establishment of the Land of the Leopard National Park, strict anti-poaching enforcement, forest fire prevention, and the winter support of hoofed mammals, which serve as the leopards' primary prey. Today, the population has grown to over 120 individuals, reaching approximately 220 within the broader Land of the Big Cats transboundary reserve.