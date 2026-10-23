China-to-Vladivostok Container Traffic Surges 31% Amid Import Spike

Container traffic from China to Vladivostok surged in the first nine months of 2026, with the FESCO China Direct Line (FCDL) handling 259,000 TEUs-a 31% increase over the previous year. This growth was driven almost entirely by imports, which climbed by 72%. The surge reflects a specific demand profile, dominated by automotive assembly kits, household appliances, and furniture.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Customs control zone in Vladivostok

The logistics network relies on four regular lines connecting the Vladivostok Commercial Sea Port (VMTP) to Chinese hubs. The flow is distributed across three geographic clusters: northern ports (Xingang, Dalian, Rizhao), central hubs (Shanghai, Ningbo, Lianyungang), and southern terminals (Yantian, Nansha, Shantou).

Despite the volume increase, the physical movement of goods faced structural constraints. Congestion in Chinese ports and a series of typhoons created bottlenecks that threatened to stall the supply chain. To prevent gridlock at the terminals, the FESCO transport group adjusted its fleet composition and redistributed capacity to maintain throughput despite these weather and infrastructure disruptions.

To accommodate the upward trend in imports, FESCO plans to increase weekly line capacity to 7,000 TEUs starting in November. Alexander Rudenko, Director of the Vladivostok branch of FESCO Integrated Transport, noted that the 31% volume growth necessitated a shift toward more flexible fleet management to align service capacity with real-time market demand.