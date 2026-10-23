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Autonomous KamAZ Trucks Transport International Combat Robots from Moscow to Kazan

Russia

Autonomous KamAZ trucks recently completed a logistical first for Russian technological sports, transporting combat robots from Moscow to Kazan for the "Battle of Robots" championship. The convoy departed the capital on October 21 and arrived in Tatarstan the following day, utilizing the autonomous corridor of the M-12 "Vostok" federal highway for the majority of the journey.

KAMAZ truck
Photo: Wikipedia by Federal Road Agency of the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
KAMAZ truck

The operation relied on the physical infrastructure of the M-12 to enable driverless movement, while safety was managed through remote oversight. The Ministry of Transport's situational information center monitored the vehicles' location and dynamics in real-time via the ERA-GLONASS system. This deployment follows a similar autonomous link established between Saint Petersburg and Kazan in the spring, testing the system's reliability against unpredictable human driver behavior on high-speed corridors.

The trucks carried six heavy-duty combat robots, each weighing up to 110 kilograms. These machines represent a global engineering effort, with participants arriving from Brazil (ABDUCOW from Itajubá), China (Iron Scrap from Shenzhen), and India (GODSPEED from Puducherry), alongside the Russian entry, "Maboy" from Perm.

The transport represents the final stage of a narrowing funnel of competition. From an initial pool of 307 teams, a rigorous selection process in Moscow reduced the field to 144 semifinalists from 11 countries. The championship is structured into two weight classes: a heavyweight division for robots up to 110 kg and a mini-bot division for machines weighing up to 1.5 kg.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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