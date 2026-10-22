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Krasnoyarsk Air Pollutants Drop as 'Clean Air' Program Shifts Quality Categories

Russia

Three years of the "Clean Air" federal program in the Krasnoyarsk Territory have resulted in a measurable shift in atmospheric pollutant concentrations. Monitoring data shows a decline in nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, benzo(a)pyrene, and particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10). This reduction is reflected in the IZA5 air pollution index: Krasnoyarsk dropped from 22 to 18, Kansk from 27 to 17, and Minusinsk from 19 to 11.

Промышленный пейзаж с заводами и смогом
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Промышленный пейзаж с заводами и смогом

These numerical shifts moved the air quality category from "very high" to "high" in Norilsk, Nazarovo, and Minusinsk. In Achinsk and Lesosibirsk, the category remains "very high," though concentrations of phenol, formaldehyde, dust, and benzo(a)pyrene have decreased. Kansk also retains a "very high" status despite its 10-point index drop.

The technical drivers behind these changes include the modernization of industrial equipment, the installation of gas cleaning systems, and the reconstruction of boiler houses. These hardware upgrades were paired with the deployment of automated emission monitoring and stricter administrative oversight. In the residential sector, nearly 4,000 households were transitioned to cleaner fuel sources.

Vladimir Chasovitin, the region's Minister of Ecology, noted that these results do not signal a completed objective. Krasnoyarsk's target IZA5 marker is 14, a goal not yet met, and the city's pollution level remains categorized as very high. Sustaining these improvements depends on continued modernization rates and budget allocations.

Simultaneously, the region is updating its waste management infrastructure under the "Circular Economy" project. Supported by 400 million rubles from the regional budget, the project has procured nearly 5,000 containers-over 2,500 of which were delivered to municipalities-and equipped more than 500 of the 1,500 planned waste collection sites.

Regional operators added 33 garbage trucks to their fleets. The timeline for completing modern municipal solid waste complexes is set for 2030, with these facilities designed to serve Krasnoyarsk, Norilsk, and the Minusinsk, Boguchan, Motygino, and Severo-Yeniseysky districts.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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