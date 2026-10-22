Frozen Out: How Yakutia's unlivable homes push citizens to the brink

Residents of Yakutia face the highest risk of homelessness in Russia, according to a joint study by the Nochlezhka foundation and the If Be Precise project. The region leads a national rating based on a combination of systemic factors that force individuals out of their homes.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Destroying soil and wooden houses

In Yakutia, the path to homelessness often deviates from the typical loss of property rights. A person may legally remain the owner or tenant of a residence but find it physically uninhabitable. In a climate where winter temperatures average -39°C, the ability to stay indoors depends on the capacity to perform grueling physical labor: stockpiling coal, chopping firewood, and harvesting ice for drinking water. Those who cannot maintain these essential supplies lose the functional use of their homes despite their legal status.

This vulnerability is compounded by the physical decay of the region's infrastructure. Yakutia records the highest proportion of urban residents living in dilapidated or condemned housing in the country.

Because official state statistics provide little to no data on the actual number of homeless people, the researchers utilized a proxy index to measure risk. This system tracks 15 indicators, including unemployment rates, debt levels, the prevalence of condemned housing, and the erosion of family support networks.

The high index score for Yakutia highlights a intersection of economic instability and extreme environmental demands. These conditions ensure that the loss of a viable shelter is not merely a social transition, but a critical threat to survival compared to any other Russian region.