World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Frozen Out: How Yakutia's unlivable homes push citizens to the brink

Russia

Residents of Yakutia face the highest risk of homelessness in Russia, according to a joint study by the Nochlezhka foundation and the If Be Precise project. The region leads a national rating based on a combination of systemic factors that force individuals out of their homes.

Destroying soil and wooden houses
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Destroying soil and wooden houses

In Yakutia, the path to homelessness often deviates from the typical loss of property rights. A person may legally remain the owner or tenant of a residence but find it physically uninhabitable. In a climate where winter temperatures average -39°C, the ability to stay indoors depends on the capacity to perform grueling physical labor: stockpiling coal, chopping firewood, and harvesting ice for drinking water. Those who cannot maintain these essential supplies lose the functional use of their homes despite their legal status.

This vulnerability is compounded by the physical decay of the region's infrastructure. Yakutia records the highest proportion of urban residents living in dilapidated or condemned housing in the country.

Because official state statistics provide little to no data on the actual number of homeless people, the researchers utilized a proxy index to measure risk. This system tracks 15 indicators, including unemployment rates, debt levels, the prevalence of condemned housing, and the erosion of family support networks.

The high index score for Yakutia highlights a intersection of economic instability and extreme environmental demands. These conditions ensure that the loss of a viable shelter is not merely a social transition, but a critical threat to survival compared to any other Russian region.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
American prisoner Stephen Hubbard released: Putin's 'humanitarian' act stuns diplomats
Americas
American prisoner Stephen Hubbard released: Putin's 'humanitarian' act stuns diplomats
Popular
Russia's first full-cycle mRNA therapy production to be launched in Bashkortostan

The project integrates a domestic data center to train AI models that identify unique neoantigens for personalized anti-tumor treatments.

Russia's first full-cycle mRNA therapy production to be launched in Bashkortostan
Trump seeks a deal with Russia as Moscow draws a firm red line
Trump seeks a deal with Russia as Moscow draws a firm red line
German Shepherd vs. East European Shepherd: Structural and Behavioral Differences
Refinery overproduction: Millions of tonnes of Russian diesel heading for the US
Italian Meatballs Without Rice: A Wine and Milk Reduction Recipe Evgeniya Petrova Hidden Two-Letter Code Redirects Robot Arm to Cut Hand Petr Ermilin Iran Threatens Infrastructure Attacks if New Strikes Occur Alexander Shtorm
American prisoner Stephen Hubbard released: Putin's 'humanitarian' act stuns diplomats
Nuclear Reactor for the Moon: Russia Prepares for Lunar Station
Power of Baikal: Renamed pipeline seeks to add 50 bcm to China exports
Power of Baikal: Renamed pipeline seeks to add 50 bcm to China exports
Last materials
Rail integration to follow phased ticketing rollout across Greater Manchester
Phuket Jellyfish Surge: Why Rinsing a Sting With Fresh Water Can Make It Worse
Yamal Permafrost Reaches Record Thaw Depth, Triggering Self-Reinforcing Melt Cycle
Sevastopol Homeowners Unable to Register Houses Due to Nature Sanctuary Boundaries
Italian Meatballs Without Rice: A Wine and Milk Reduction Recipe
The Chemical Interaction Defining Slow-Cooked Pork Ribs
Ryanair CEO Predicts 20% Fare Hike as European Seat Supply Shrinks
Russian Car Travel to China Faces Bureaucratic Bottlenecks Before Economic Shift
Phu Quoc Flights Double but Hotel Beds Lag, Making Booking Timing Decisive
Sanctuary Mountain releases two kākāpō and 122 wētā into fenced Waikato habitat
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.