Yamal Permafrost Reaches Record Thaw Depth, Triggering Self-Reinforcing Melt Cycle

The permafrost in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug has reached a record depth of thawing, according to 15 years of soil monitoring data presented by Viktor Valdaiskikh, director of the UrFU Botanical Garden. The findings indicate a steady degradation of the cryolithozone, a trend that persists despite seasonal temperature fluctuations.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Арктическая мерзлота

The primary driver is a consistent rise in average annual temperatures in Salekhard, which have increased by roughly one degree every decade. This long-term warming trend was compounded in 2024 by a record-breakingly hot summer that negated the insulating effects of an unusually cold winter.

The rate at which the ground thaws depends heavily on surface composition. In areas where the peat layer-which acts as a natural thermal insulator-is absent, the thaw depth can increase by up to 10 centimeters per year. These combined temperature peaks have resulted in the highest volume of underground ice melt recorded since monitoring began.

This loss of ground stability creates a direct physical bottleneck for the region's infrastructure. As the permafrost degrades, the soil loses its load-bearing capacity, threatening the structural integrity of buildings and the stability of gas pipelines anchored in the frozen earth.

Beyond the structural risks, the thawing triggers a geochemical shift. Tundra zones previously functioned as carbon sinks, locking carbon dioxide within the frozen soil. As the ground melts, this gas is released into the atmosphere.

Analysis of data from 175 global stations using AI confirms the activation of a positive feedback loop: the release of gases from thawing soil intensifies the greenhouse effect, which further raises air temperatures and accelerates the rate of permafrost melt. The situation in Yamal suggests a transition from gradual climatic change to a self-reinforcing cycle of soil collapse.