Sevastopol Homeowners Unable to Register Houses Due to Nature Sanctuary Boundaries

In Sevastopol, a group of homeowners in the Baydarskaya Valley is unable to legally register properties they have occupied for three decades. These houses, many of which were built in the late 1980s, lack the status of capital construction objects because they now fall within the boundaries of the Baydarskiy State Natural Landscape Sanctuary, a specially protected natural area (SPNA).

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены An old abandoned wooden house

For residents on streets such as Tenistaya in the village of Orlinoye, this administrative gap creates a ceiling on their property rights. Because the homes are not officially commissioned or registered in the accounting system, owners cannot legally sell their real estate, perform renovations, or build new structures on their plots. They are also unable to fulfill tax obligations tied to the properties, as the buildings do not formally exist in the eyes of the state.

The conflict stems from a 2016 boundary adjustment. While the homes preceded the sanctuary, the 2016 mapping placed the residents' land-still held under private ownership or lease-inside the protected zone. Under current SPNA regulations, commissioning such buildings is either prohibited or severely restricted. In areas near the Chernorechensk reservoir, designated for strictly limited use, all construction is banned. In other zones, construction is permitted only if it aligns with the sanctuary's conservation goals or village functionality, requiring a mandatory state ecological expertise report.

Yulia Gavrilova, Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Ecology, stated that the city prosecutor's office has demanded a resolution. Officials are currently weighing two options: conducting the necessary ecological audits to allow these specific homes to be commissioned or redrawing the sanctuary's borders to exclude existing historical settlements.

This legal limbo creates a class of "invisible" housing. According to regional social policy expert Elena Romanova, when land status changes retrospectively, it disrupts social planning and hinders the development of basic infrastructure in rural settlements.

This administrative struggle for recognized tenure contrasts with a separate trend of illegal expansion. Environmental prosecutors report a rise in unauthorized construction, including entire cottage communities near the village of Rezervnoye. Unlike the historical homes of the 1980s, these new developments are being built without permits or ecological documentation, resulting in lawsuits and state denials of construction approval.