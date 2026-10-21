Russia's Coal Industry Faces Billions in Losses as Pivot to Asia Hits Logistical Trap

Russia's coal industry is navigating a severe financial contraction, marked by billions in losses and a shrinking workforce. Total enterprise losses reached 408 billion rubles in 2025, with a projected deficit of 300-310 billion rubles for 2026. These figures have forced operators to mothball capacity and aggressively cut staffing levels to survive.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A man presses the emergency stop button of industrial equipment

The crisis is most acute in the Kemerovo region (Kuzbass), where the structural breakdown of the industry is evident. Regional authorities report that 75% of mines and open-pit quarries are currently operating at a loss; only a quarter of the local industry remains profitable. Of the 151 enterprises in the region, 19 have ceased operations over the past year, and another 13 are on the verge of closure. The labor market offers little relief, as almost no new positions are being created; by the summer of 2026, only one mine in the entire region was actively recruiting.

Major players are not immune. Raspadskaya Coal Company plans to shutter unprofitable sites, including the town-forming Osinnikovskaya mine, in favor of open-pit mining. MMK-Coal has suspended operations at the Chertinskaya-KoksC-ovaya mine, citing market conditions, while Severny Kuzbass has previously struggled with multi-month wage arrears. This downward trend extends to the Far East, with Yakutugol reporting a drop in production volumes.

The industry's collapse is driven by a "logistical trap" created after European markets closed to Russian raw materials. The pivot toward Asia has exposed a critical failure in infrastructure and cost-efficiency. Shipping via Baltic and Black Sea ports to Asia is prohibitively expensive due to the long maritime distance, resulting in a net loss of up to 1,400 rubles per ton. Meanwhile, the Eastern route via the BAM and Trans-Siberian railways is bottlenecked by limited capacity. Even through Far Eastern ports, steaming coal exports remained loss-making in August 2025, averaging a deficit of 454 rubles per ton.

The human cost of this economic shift is significant. Experts from the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation estimate that roughly 222,000 miners have been affected by "efficiency improvements"-a corporate euphemism for layoffs and restructuring. While large vertically integrated holdings can leverage internal resources to buffer the blow, smaller and technologically obsolete mines face total erasure from the market.

There are modest signs of stabilization. Losses for the first seven months of 2026 stood at 178.2 billion rubles, a 21% decrease compared to the same period the previous year. Additionally, a state support program running through 2030 provides deferrals on mineral extraction taxes (NDPI) and insurance contributions. The Ministry of Energy expects the industry's total liabilities to drop to 100 billion rubles by 2027.

Long-term viability now depends on a transition away from raw commodity exports, which are increasingly incompatible with the global energy transition. Proposed strategies include coal chemistry-processing raw materials on-site into high-value products like methanol, ammonia, and synthetic fuels to bypass transport costs. Other unconventional pivots include converting exhausted open-pit mines into data centers powered by local coal-fired plants. However, these transitions require systemic state incentives, expanded railway capacity on the Eastern Polygon, and affordable credit to move from theory to industrial reality.